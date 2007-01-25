Psychosocial Conceptual Practice Models in Occupational Therapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323041829, 9780323062503

Psychosocial Conceptual Practice Models in Occupational Therapy

1st Edition

Building Adaptive Capability

Authors: Moses Ikiugu
eBook ISBN: 9780323062503
Paperback ISBN: 9780323041829
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 25th January 2007
Page Count: 512
Description

This book examines the occupational therapy paradigm (its focal viewpoint, core constructs, and values) as well as the role of complexity/chaos theory as a scientific framework for occupational therapy research and practice. Unlike other current OT texts, this book uses clinical case examples to illustrate application of proposed changes to make procedures consistent with the latest Occupational Therapy Practice Framework. The reader walks away with a clear grasp of the theoretical principles guiding his or her treatment interventions, the explanations behind those principles, and the applicable intervention for said techniques and procedures.

Key Features

  • An emphasis on clinical-reasoning skills, including information on different types of reasoning skills as well as the MAPP model of teaching helps the student and clinician translate theoretical principles into practice.
  • The section on specific interventions addresses each of the conceptual practice models according to a consistent chapter template, which enables the reader to apply conceptual practice models in real-world contexts.

Table of Contents

Part I: Background

1. Formal Therapeutic Use of Occupations: The Moral Treatment and Arts and Crafts Movements

2. Formal Founding of Occupational Therapy and its Evolution from 1900 to the Present

3. Psychological Theories that have Contributed to the Development of Occupational Therapy Practice

Part II: Contemporary Conceptual Foundations of Psychosocial Occupational Therapy

4. The Occupational Therapy Paradigm

Part III: General Practice Considerations in Psychosocial Occupational Therapy

5. Client Evaluation

6. Clinical Reasoning: Goal Setting and Treatment Planning

7. Intervention

Part IV: Specific Intervention: Application of Conceptual Practice Models

8. Instrumentalism in Occupational Therapy

9. Psychodynamic Model

10. Behavioral/Cognitive-Behavioral Conceptual Model of Practice

11. Cognitive Disabilities Model

12. The Model of Human Occupation (MOHO)

13. The Sensory Processing/Motor Learning (SP/ML) Conceptual Practice Model

14. The Developmental Conceptual Model of Practice

15. Occupational Adaptation (OA) Model

16. The Canadian Model of Occupational Performance (CMOP)

17. Integrating Conceptual Models of Practice

Part V: Application of Psychosocial Occupational Therapy across the Continuum of Care

18. Psychosocial Occupational Therapy across Ages

19. Expanded Psychosocial Occupational Therapy Practice

20. Occupational Therapy for Clients Suffering from Substance Abuse

21. Integration of Care-Giver Issues in Psychosocial Occupational Therapy Intervention

22. Community-Based Occupational Therapy Intervention

Laboratory Manual

1. Introduction

Part I: Application of the Occupational Therapy Paradigm: Gathering and Interpreting Information, and using Clinical Reasoning Skills to Identify Occupational Performance Issues and Plan Interventions

2. Getting Grounded on the Rich Occupational Therapy Heritage

3. Medical Chart Review

4. Meeting the Client and Conducting an Initial Interview

5. Interpreting Gathered Information

6. Clinical Application of Psychological Constructs

7. Clinical Reasoning

Part II: General Intervention Skills

8. Ethical Decision Making, Use of therapeutic Relationship, Meaningful Occupations, Groups and Group Processes, and Cultural Issues in Therapy

9. Record Keeping and Discharge Planning

Part III: Specific Interventions: Application of Conceptual Practice Models

11. Instrumentalism in Occupational Therapy

12. The Psychodynamic Conceptual Practice Model

13. The Behavioral/Cognitive-Behavioral Conceptual Practice Model

14. Cognitive Disabilities Model

15. The Model of Human Occupation

16. The Sensory Processing/Motor Learning (SP/ML) Conceptual Practice Model

17. The Developmental Conceptual Model of Practice

18. The Occupational Adaptation Conceptual Model of Practice

19. The Canadian Model of Occupational Performance

20. Integrating Conceptual Models of Practice

Part IV: Occupational Therapy in the Continuum of Care

21. Occupational Therapy for all Ages

22. Expanded Psychosocial Occupational Therapy Practice

23. Occupational Therapy for Clients Suffering from Substance Abuse Problems

24. Integration of Caregiver Issues in Psychosocial Occupational Therapy Intervention

25. Expanding your Horizons: Community-Based Occupational Therapy

Appendix: Vocabulary of Affective Adjectives

About the Author

Moses Ikiugu

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor and Director of Occupational Therapy Research, University of South Dakota, Division of Health Sciences, Department of Occupational Therapy, Vermillion, SD, USA

