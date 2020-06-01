Psychosocial Aspects of Chronic Kidney Disease
1st Edition
Psychological Impact of Dialysis, Transplant, and Chronic Conditions
Through a patient-oriented approach and written to address common clinical problems, this book provides a practical overview of the emotional and psychological states of people with renal disease, while also outlining the epidemiology and treatment of the psychosocial factors affecting them. The book begins with a section looking at psychiatric illness in the earlier and middle stages of chronic kidney disease, then segues into coverage of patients with end-stage renal disease treated with dialysis. The next section of the book discusses the psychosocial considerations of those who’ve undergone renal transplantation, and the book concludes with a section on special considerations, delving into topics such as treating adolescents, psychosocial disparities in chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease, challenges in psychosocial research in renal populations, and future directions for intervention.
- Outlines causes and treatment of psychosocial factors affecting renal disease patients
- Emphasizes practical approaches to patient care and treatment issues
- Covers full range of renal disease including dialysis, transplantation, and end-stage
- Discusses treatment for anxiety, depression, sleep disturbance, cognitive functioning
- Explores psychosocial issues related to hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis
Health psychologists and clinical psychologists working with chronic kidney disease patients, renal social workers, renal dieticians, and renal nurses; secondary audience would include academic researchers and general practitioners
- Coping with Chronic Illness
2. Overview of Psychiatric Illness in Earlier Stages of CKD
3. Epidemiology of Psychiatric Illness
4. Assessment of Depression
5. Treatment of Depression
6. Anxiety
7. Sleep Disturbance
8. Cognitive Functioning
9. Pain and Symptom Burden
10. Adherence
11. Social Support and Family Dynamics
12. Sexuality
13. Psychiatric Challenges in Peritoneal Dialysis
14. Issues in Starting and Stopping Hemodialysis
15. Quality of Life and Mental Health Issues
16. Psychiatric Evaluation in Kidney Transplant
17. Psychiatric Challenges of the Kidney Transplant Process
18. Psychopharmacological Management
19. Adherence Assessment and Promotion
20. Psychosocial Disparities in CKD and ESRD
21. Pediatric Considerations
22. The Adolescent
23. Measuring and Improving Quality of Life
24. Challenges in Psychosocial Research in Renal Populations
25. Future Directions for Psychiatric Intervention
Daniel Cukor
Associate Professor, Psychiatry and Behavioral Science, SUNY Downstate Medical Center. Dr. Cukor’s research interests are centered around behavioural medicine and affective disorders, as well as adherence to medical prescriptions. The bulk of his research has focused on the complex relationship between depression and end stage renal disease. He has received grant support for his research from Downstate Medical Center, the American Psychological Association, and the National Institutes of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases and Mental Health.
Associate Professor, Psychiatry and Behavioral Science, SUNY Downstate Medical Center
Paul Kimmel
Paul L. Kimmel, MD, MACP, FRCP, FASN, was educated at Yale College and the New York University School of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency at Bellevue Hospital in New York City and Nephrology fellowship at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He was a member of the faculty at the University of Pennsylvania and the George Washington University, where he attained the rank of professor. From 2001 to 2006, Dr. Kimmel served as Director of the Division of Renal Diseases and Hypertension at George Washington University. From 2006 to 2008, he was the Director of Education of the American Society of Nephrology. Dr. Kimmel currently is Clinical Professor of Medicine at George Washington University in Washington, DC. His interests include psychosocial adaptation to chronic renal disease, sleep disorders in patients with kidney disease, zinc metabolism in renal diseases, HIV associated kidney diseases, the clinical genetics of common kidney disease, and the interrelationships between acute kidney injury and chronic kidney disease.
Clinical Professor of Medicine, Division of Renal Diseases and Hypertension, George Washington University, Washington, DC, USA
Scott Cohen
Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Renal Diseases and Hypertension, George Washington University. Fellow of the American Society of Nephrology. Dr. Cohen’s clinical interests include the treatment of glomerulonephritis, chronic kidney disease, acute kidney injury, hypertension, renal transplantation, and dialysis. His research interests include novel therapeutic options for the treatment of glomerulonephritis, and outcomes research in chronic kidney disease and acute kidney injury.
Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Renal Diseases and Hypertension, George Washington University