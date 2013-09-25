Psychosis in Youth, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323227124, 9780323227131

Psychosis in Youth, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 22-4

1st Edition

Authors: Jean Frazier Yael Dvir
eBook ISBN: 9780323227131
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323227124
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th September 2013
Description

Because of the complex range of factors to be considered in pscyhosis –genetic, neurologic, biologic, environmental, family, culture - this issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics presents aspects that have the greatest relevance and impact in diagnosing and treating child and adolescent patients. Among some of the topics covered: Schizophrenia, Affective disorders and Psychosis, Comorbid diseases, Neurocognition, Genetics, Neuroimaging findings, and Treatment approaches of Psychopharmacology, Psychotherapy, and Community Rehabilitation. Jean Frazier, an expert in child and adolescent neuropsychiatry and in child psychopharmacology, leads this issue along with Yael Dvir, whose research and clinical interests include childhood psychosis and the associations between childhood psychosis and Autistic Spectrum Disorders.

About the Authors

Jean Frazier Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Psychiatry, UMASS Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts

Yael Dvir Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Co-Director, Psychiatry Student Clerkship, UMASS Medical School, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, Community Healthlink, Worcester, Massachusetts

