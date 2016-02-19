Psychoprophylactic Preparation for Painless Childbirth
1st Edition
Description
Psychoprophylactic Preparation for Painless Chidlbirth covers the principles and physiological aspects of painless childbirth through psychoprophylactic technique. Painless childbirth by the psychoprophylactic method is the result of a psychical education of the pregnant woman, during the last weeks of pregnancy.
This book is composed of 13 chapters, and begins with an introduction to the psycho-physiology of the brain and its role in childbirth, as well as the pain in childbirth. The succeeding chapter outlines the course of eight lectures presented at the psychoprophylactic preparation seminar. These lectures are followed by discussions on material requisites and the directions for labor and delivery. A chapter highlights the very important role of the husband in the psychoprophylactic method. This chapter also outlines eight lectures for husbands. The concluding chapters survey the three methods to evaluate painless childbirth, including the clinical observations of the general behavior and neuro-vegative changes of the parturient, as well as the testimony of the parturient herself. This book will prove useful to obstetrics, neuro-surgeons, gynecologists, and odontologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
I. A New Concept
II. Psycho-Physiology of the Brain
III. Pain
IV. Pain in childbirth
V. Psychoprophylactic Preparation of the Pregnant Woman
VI. Painless Childbirth as Team-Work
VII. Material Requisites
VIII. Directions for Labor and Delivery
IX. And the Husband?
The course of lectures:
Lecture No. 1: Psychoprophylactic Painless Childbirth
Lecture No. 2: Physiology of Respiration
Lecture No. 3: Neuro-Muscular Education
Lecture No. 4: Mechanism of Labor
Lecture No. 5: First Stage of Labor: Dilatation. How to Behave During its Phases
Lecture No. 6: Expulsion. How to Behave During the Second Stage, According to Its Physiology
Lecture No. 7: Function of the Brain
Lecture No. 8: Review of the Exercises of Muscular Release, etc.
X. Failures and their Reasons
XI. Evaluation of Painless Childbirth
XII. Results
XIII. Four Reports Written by American
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1958
- Published:
- 1st January 1958
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225883