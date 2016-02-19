Psychoprophylactic Preparation for Painless Childbirth - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200859, 9781483225883

Psychoprophylactic Preparation for Painless Childbirth

1st Edition

Authors: Isidore Bonstein
eBook ISBN: 9781483225883
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1958
Page Count: 144
Description

Psychoprophylactic Preparation for Painless Chidlbirth covers the principles and physiological aspects of painless childbirth through psychoprophylactic technique. Painless childbirth by the psychoprophylactic method is the result of a psychical education of the pregnant woman, during the last weeks of pregnancy.
This book is composed of 13 chapters, and begins with an introduction to the psycho-physiology of the brain and its role in childbirth, as well as the pain in childbirth. The succeeding chapter outlines the course of eight lectures presented at the psychoprophylactic preparation seminar. These lectures are followed by discussions on material requisites and the directions for labor and delivery. A chapter highlights the very important role of the husband in the psychoprophylactic method. This chapter also outlines eight lectures for husbands. The concluding chapters survey the three methods to evaluate painless childbirth, including the clinical observations of the general behavior and neuro-vegative changes of the parturient, as well as the testimony of the parturient herself. This book will prove useful to obstetrics, neuro-surgeons, gynecologists, and odontologists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

I. A New Concept

II. Psycho-Physiology of the Brain

III. Pain

IV. Pain in childbirth

V. Psychoprophylactic Preparation of the Pregnant Woman

VI. Painless Childbirth as Team-Work

VII. Material Requisites

VIII. Directions for Labor and Delivery

IX. And the Husband?

The course of lectures:

Lecture No. 1: Psychoprophylactic Painless Childbirth

Lecture No. 2: Physiology of Respiration

Lecture No. 3: Neuro-Muscular Education

Lecture No. 4: Mechanism of Labor

Lecture No. 5: First Stage of Labor: Dilatation. How to Behave During its Phases

Lecture No. 6: Expulsion. How to Behave During the Second Stage, According to Its Physiology

Lecture No. 7: Function of the Brain

Lecture No. 8: Review of the Exercises of Muscular Release, etc.

X. Failures and their Reasons

XI. Evaluation of Painless Childbirth

XII. Results

XIII. Four Reports Written by American

References

Index






