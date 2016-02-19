Psychophysiology
1st Edition
Today and Tomorrow
Description
Psychophysiology: Today and Tomorrow focuses on the most important theoretical aspects and practical outlets of the problem, as well as the main potentialities and interests of psychophysiology. Organized into 23 chapters, this book begins with the identification of component systems for syntax, verbal memory, focusing attention, and a system common to sequencing motor movements and phonemic discrimination. Subsequent chapter elucidates neurophysiological correlates of mental processes in man. Other chapters explore relations between electrical brain rhythms and behavior; brain exploration in psychophysiology; potentialities of neurophysiology in study and cure of mental disorders in epilepsy; and structural analysis of non-verbal thinking in man. The neuropharmacological analysis of the brain's functional organization in processes of formation and retrieval of memory engrams; role of neuropeptides in synapsomodification; and levels of functioning of transmitter systems and epileptogenesis are also explained.
Part I Direct Contact with the Human Brain
Brain Organization for Language: Identification of Component Systems for Syntax, Verbal Memory, Focusing Attention and a System Common to Sequencing Motor Movements and Phonemic Discrimination
Neurophysiological Correlates of Mental Processes in Man
Application of the Post-Stimulus-Time Histograms to the Analysis of Discharge Patterns in Neuronal Populations of the Human Brain during Intellectual-Mnestic Activity
Relations Between Electrical Brain Rhythms and Behavior
Infraslow Processes of the Human Brain and Organization of Mental Activity
Brain Responses Related to Orienting, Expectancy and Motor Control
The Problems of Stereotaxic Neurology and Neuropsychology
Brain Exploration in Psychophysiology
Psychophysiology and Stereotaxis
Electrical Stimulation of Limbic Brain in Psychiatric Patients
Effects of Thalamic Surgery on Cognitive Functions in Man
Electrophysiological Study of the Human Amygdala
Potentialities of Neurophysiology in Study and Cure of Mental Disorders in Epilepsy
Part II Indirect Contact with the Human Brain and Animal Experiments
Psychophysiology and the Study of Protocritic Processes
Structural Analysis of Non-Verbal Thinking in Man
Hemispheric Differences in the Perception of Neutral and Emotional Stimuli
The Physiology of Brain Signal Evaluation and the Psychology of Perception
Event Related Desynchronization during Sensorimotor Cortical Activation
Neuropharmacological Analysis of the Brain's Functional Organization in Processes of Formation and Retrieval of Memory Engrams
The Basis of Long-Term Memory: Role of Neuropeptides in Synapsomodification
Levels of Functioning of Transmitter Systems and Epileptogenesis
Behavioral Changes in Animals on Creation of Hyperactive Determinant Structures in Some Portions of the Central Nervous System
Effect of Social Deprivation on RNA and Membrane Protein Synthesis in Rat Brain Tissue: Probability of Control Function of Calcium
- No. of pages:
- 274
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483154619