Psychophysiology of the Frontal Lobes
1st Edition
Editors: K. H. Pribram A. R. Luria
eBook ISBN: 9781483219356
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1973
Page Count: 344
Description
Psychophysiology of the Frontal Lobes covers the frontal lobe function. The book discusses the modern concepts relating to the problem of the frontal lobes; the effect of frontal lesions on the electrical activity of the brain of human; and the nature of the electrical activity of the frontal cortex in human. The text then describes the nature of electrical activity in the frontal cortex of nonhuman primates; the relationship between frontal cortex and subcortical brain function; as well as experimentally based models of frontal lobe function. Psychologists, psychiatrists, and neurologists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Part One Introduction
1. The Frontal Lobes and the Regulation of Behavior
Part Two The Effect of Frontal Lesions on the Electrical Activity of the Brain of Man
2. Application of the Method of Evoked Potentials to the Analysis of Activation Processes in Patients with Lesions of the Frontal Lobes
3. Changes in the Asymmetry of EEG Waves in Different Functional States in Normal Subjects and in Patients with Lesions of the Frontal Lobes
4. Changes in the Electroencephalogram Frequency Spectrum during the Presentation of Neutral and Meaningful Stimuli to Patients with Lesions of the Frontal Lobes
Part Three The Nature of the Electrical Activity of the Frontal Cortex in Man
5. Correlation of Biopotentials in the Frontal Parts of the Human Brain
6. Human Frontal Lobe Function in Sensory-Motor Association
Part Four The Nature of Electrical Activity in the Frontal Cortex of Nonhuman Primates
7. While a Monkey Waits
8. The Locus and Crucial Time of Implication of Prefrontal Cortex in the Delayed Response Task
Part Five The Relationship between Frontal Cortex and Subcortical Brain Function
9. Transient Memory and Neuronal Activity in the Thalamus
10. The Role of the Brain Stem in Orbital Cortex Induced Inhibition of Somatic Reflexes
11. The Nonspecific Mediothalamic-Frontocortical System: Its Influence on Electrocortical and Behavior
Part Six Experimentally Based Models of Frontal Lobe Function
12. Study on the Functional Mechanisms of the Dorsolateral Frontal Lobe Cortex
13. The Primate Frontal Cortex and Allassostasis
Part Seven Conclusion
14. The Primate Frontal Cortex-Executive of the Brain
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 28th January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483219356
About the Editor
K. H. Pribram
A. R. Luria
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.