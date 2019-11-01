Psychopharmacology of Neurologic Disease, Volume 165

Victor I. Reus, M.D. is a Distinguished Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine and an investigator in the Center for Neurobiology and Behavior. He is a former Medical Director of the Langley Porter Hospital and is Co-Principal Investigator or Co-Investigator on a number of extramural supported research grants, as well as an editor of Focus: the Journal of Life Long Learning in Psychiatry and Faculty 1000 reviews. He received the APA/NIMH Vestermark Award for excellence as a psychiatric educator and the Royer Award from UC Regents, served on the DSM-5 Oversight and Community and Public Health Committees, and is an Emeritus Director and Vice-Chair of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN) and a former Chair of the Psychiatry Residency Review Committee (RRC) for the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). He has been listed in successive editions of The Best Doctors in America and America's Top Doctors for over twenty years. He is also past Chair of the Board of Directors of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) and is current Chair of the Practice Guideline Writing Group for the American Psychiatric Association, as well as Chair of the UCSF (Parnassus) Committee on Human Research. He has published over 300 peer reviewed articles and chapters, with a particular emphasis on the biology and genetics of mood disorders, resulting in over 10,000 citations.