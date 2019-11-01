Psychopharmacology of Neurologic Disease, Volume 165
1st Edition
Handbook of Clinical Neurology Series
Table of Contents
- Psychiatric manifestations of neurologic disease: Etiology, phenomenology and treatment
2. Behavioral and psychological symptoms in Alzheimer’s dementia and vascular dementia
3. Frontotemporal dementia
4. Therapies for prion diseases
5. Behavioral symptomatology and psychopharmacology of Lewy Body dementia
6. Comorbid depression and apathy in HIV-associated neurocognitive disorders in the era of chronic HIV infection
7. Neuropsychiatric aspects of Parkinson disease psychopharmacology: insights from circuit dynamics
8. Tourette disorder and other tic disorders
9. Progressive supranuclear palsy, multiple system atrophy and corticobasal degeneration
10. The psychopharmacology of Huntington disease
11. The psychopharmacology of Wilson disease and other metabolic disorders
12. The psychopharmacology of epilepsy
13. The psychopharmacology of brain vascular disease/post-stroke depression
14. Pseudobulbar affect
15. Psychopharmacology of traumatic brain injury
16. The psychopharmacology of primary and metastatic brain tumors and paraneoplastic syndromes
17. Psychiatric manifestations and psychopharmacology of autoimmune encephalitis: A multidisciplinary approach
18. Psychopharmacology of multiple sclerosis
19. Psychopharmacology of chronic pain
20. Psychopharmacology of headache and its psychiatric comorbidities
21. Psychopharmacology of sleep disorders
22. Sensory neurologic symptom disorders
23. Psychopharmacology of neurobehavioral disorders
24. The psychopharmacology of autism spectrum disorder and Rett syndrome
25. The psychopharmacology of catatonia, neuroleptic malignant syndrome, akathisia, tardive dyskinesia, and dystonia
Description
Psychopharmacology of Neurologic Disease, Volume 165 in the Handbook of Clinical Neurology series, provides clinicians with an up-to-date, critical review of the best approaches to treatment of neurologic disease as discussed by experienced clinical investigators. The book is organized into sections on dementia, delirium, movement disorders, hereditary degenerative disease, epilepsy and psychogenic seizures, brain vascular disease, pseudobulbar affect, traumatic brain injury, neuro-oncology, multiple sclerosis and other demyelinating disorders, chronic fatigue syndrome/fibromyalgia, pain, headache, sleep disorders, autoimmune encephalitis/anti- NMDA encephalitis, functional sensory neurologic symptom disorders and neurodevelopmental disorders.
Each of these diagnostic categories has a significant incidence of behavioral symptomatology that is secondary to the neurologic diagnosis that can serve to complicate other therapeutic interventions, alter the course of illness, and cause distress in patients and family caregivers.
Key Features
- Provides a systematic, evidence-based compendium of best practices in the treatment of behavioral symptomatology relating to neurologic conditions
- Integrates state-of-the-art approaches in treating all behavioral symptomatology across all major neurologic disorders
- Explores psychopharmacological intervention, non-pharmacological strategies, behavioral symptomatology, and therapeutic interventions
Readership
Practicing clinicians, fellows, and residents in neurology, psychiatry, pediatric neurology, geriatrics, and psychology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444640123
About the Series Volume Editors
Victor Reus Series Volume Editor
Victor I. Reus, M.D. is a Distinguished Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine and an investigator in the Center for Neurobiology and Behavior. He is a former Medical Director of the Langley Porter Hospital and is Co-Principal Investigator or Co-Investigator on a number of extramural supported research grants, as well as an editor of Focus: the Journal of Life Long Learning in Psychiatry and Faculty 1000 reviews. He received the APA/NIMH Vestermark Award for excellence as a psychiatric educator and the Royer Award from UC Regents, served on the DSM-5 Oversight and Community and Public Health Committees, and is an Emeritus Director and Vice-Chair of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN) and a former Chair of the Psychiatry Residency Review Committee (RRC) for the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). He has been listed in successive editions of The Best Doctors in America and America's Top Doctors for over twenty years. He is also past Chair of the Board of Directors of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) and is current Chair of the Practice Guideline Writing Group for the American Psychiatric Association, as well as Chair of the UCSF (Parnassus) Committee on Human Research. He has published over 300 peer reviewed articles and chapters, with a particular emphasis on the biology and genetics of mood disorders, resulting in over 10,000 citations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor, Department of Psychiatry, University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine, Weill Institute for Neurosciences and Langley Porter Institute, San Francisco, CA, USA
Daniel Lindqvist Series Volume Editor
Daniel Lindqvist, MD/PhD, is an associate professor of experimental psychiatry at Lund University, Sweden. Lindqvist was awarded his PhD from Lund University in 2010 and later did postdoctoral research at University of California, San Francisco. His main research focus is the neurobiology of depression, anxiety, and suicidality with the overreaching goal to find new, more targeted, treatments for these conditions. Lindqvist is a former Marie Sklodowska Curie International Career Grant fellow and currently PI of several ongoing depression treatment studies. He is the former scientific secretary of the Swedish Psychiatric Association and has been the recipient of several awards including the European Federation of Psychiatric Trainees Porto Research Award. Lindqvist has published 45 peer-reviewed articles and chapters resulting in over 1700 citations and a H-index of 21 (Google scholar).
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Experimental Psychiatry, Faculty of Medicine, Department of Clinical Sciences Lund, Psychiatry, Lund University, Lund, Sweden