Psychopharmacology of Anxiolytics and Antidepressants
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Clinical pharmacology of anxiolytics and antidepressants: a psychopharmacological perspective, D. J. Nutt & P. Glue. Interactions of anxiolytic and antidepressant drugs with hormones of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis, S. E. File. Multiple neurochemical and behavioral consequences of stressors: implications for depression, H. Anisman & R. M. Zacharko. Primate social behavior anxiety or depression?, S. V. Vellucci. Drug discrimination models in anxiolytic & antidepressant research, J. S. Andrews & D. N. Stephens. Effects of drugs on punished behavior: pre-clinical test for anxiolytics, J. L. Howard & G. T. Pollard. Ethologically based animal models of anxiety disorders, R. G. Lister. Animal models of anxiety based on classical conditioning: the conditioned emotional response and the fear-potentiated startle effect, M. Davis. Effect of anxiolytics and antidepressants on extinction and negative contrast, C. F. Flaherty. Effects of psychotropic drugs on the behavior and neurochemistry of olfactory bulbectomized rats, H. van Riezen & B. E. Leonard. Vocal manifestations of anxiety and their pharmacological control, J. D. Newman. Index.
1990 lit. refs., 31 line drawings, 30 tables.
Description
Contributed volume reviewing the clinical and animal literature related to the pharmacology of anxiety and depression. The role of the hypothalmic-pituitary-adrenal axis in anxiety and depression is reviewed as well as the response of central catecholamines to chronic stress.
Readership
For pharmacologists, psychiatrists and psychologists.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1991
- Published:
- 15th August 1991
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483287522
Reviews
@from:Ted Dinan @qu:...the individual chapters are well written and the editor has carried out an effective task in giving the volume a cohesive and unified feel.... Researchers working in the field of behavioural pharmacology will find the book an excellent reference source @source:Cephalgia
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
S.E. File Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of London, Guy's Hospital, UK