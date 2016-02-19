Psychopharmacology in Family Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780433356806, 9781483164199

Psychopharmacology in Family Practice

1st Edition

Authors: David Wheatley
eBook ISBN: 9781483164199
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 216
Description

Psychopharmacology in Family Practice discusses the concept of psychopharmacology in the context of family practice. The book is an account of the group of studies done by the author’s group regarding the various concerns in psychopharmacology.
The text covers the rationale, organization, and methodology. Next, the book deals with the placebo response. The next two chapters discuss the drugs in anxiety and depression, respectively. Chapter Six discusses the alternative ideas for treating anxiety and depression, such as the use of non-psychotropic drugs. Chapter Seven describes the factors that influence response, while Chapter Eight deals with psychosomatic pharmacotherapy. The next two chapters tackle the side-effects and transcultural aspects, respectively. The closing chapter presents the summary of the conclusions of the studies. The book will be of great use to psychiatric researchers and practitioners. It can also benefit psychologists.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Introduction

Chapter l Rationale

Chapter 2 Organization and Methodology

Chapter 3 Placebo Response

Chapter 4 Drugs in Anxiety

Chapter 5 Drugs in Depression

Chapter 6 New Ideas

Chapter 7 Factors Influencing Response

Chapter 8 Psychosomatic Pharmacotherapy

Chapter 9 Side-Effects

Chapter 10 Transcultural Aspects

Chapter 11 Summary of the Conclusions

Index

About the Author

David Wheatley

