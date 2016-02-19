Psychopharmacology in Family Practice discusses the concept of psychopharmacology in the context of family practice. The book is an account of the group of studies done by the author’s group regarding the various concerns in psychopharmacology.

The text covers the rationale, organization, and methodology. Next, the book deals with the placebo response. The next two chapters discuss the drugs in anxiety and depression, respectively. Chapter Six discusses the alternative ideas for treating anxiety and depression, such as the use of non-psychotropic drugs. Chapter Seven describes the factors that influence response, while Chapter Eight deals with psychosomatic pharmacotherapy. The next two chapters tackle the side-effects and transcultural aspects, respectively. The closing chapter presents the summary of the conclusions of the studies. The book will be of great use to psychiatric researchers and practitioners. It can also benefit psychologists.