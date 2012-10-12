Psychopharmacology, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455749225, 9781455747436

Psychopharmacology, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 21-4

1st Edition

Authors: Harsh Trivedi Kiki Chang
eBook ISBN: 9781455747436
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749225
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 12th October 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

Psychopharmacology is a dominant treatment in child and adolescent psychiatry with proven benefits to young patients. The authors present topics related to PSYCHOPHARMACOLOGY ISSUES: Ethical issues, Treatment planning, Side effects, Neural correlates, and Pharmacogenomics. They address DRUGS FOR SPECIFIC DISEASES: Anxiety, Depression, Eating disorders, Sleep disorders, Psychosis and Schizophrenia, High-risk for bilpolar and schizophrenia, Bipolar, ADHD, and Autism. Each topic presents an Overview of the Disease or Issue, Empirical evidence for ethical issues, Treatment summaries that include dose ranges, side effects, contraindications, and how the drugs are used specifically for a disorder. Treatment in the presence of co-morbid conditions, Long-term evidence, and Conclusions and Future directions complete the presentations. Clinical vignettes are provided that exemplify the main points of the topic.

About the Authors

Harsh Trivedi Author

Kiki Chang Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Stanford

