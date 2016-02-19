Psychopharmacological Agents
1st Edition
Description
Psychopharmacological Agents, Volume II, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in psychopharmacological agents. The organization of this book is generally based on a treatment of the major classes of psychopharmacological agents in separate chapters. To the extent allowed by the diverse nature of the subject matter, each chapter covers the history, synthesis, pharmacological activity, in vivo distribution and metabolic fate, analytical methods, and, briefly, the clinical uses of each class of psychopharmacological agents.
This volume includes a chapter on the butyrophenones, one on miscellaneous psychopharmacological agents, and one on the biochemical basis of mental disease. The last named chapter is not exhaustive, but is merely meant to be illustrative of the currents of research that one finds in this field. The appendices have been used as a vehicle for collecting part of the part of the flood of reports that could not be included in either of the two volumes. Although written primarily for medicinal chemists and pharmacologists, researchers in other disciplines such as clinical investigation, biochemistry, analytical chemistry, etc., may also find material of interest here.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface to Volume I
Preface to Volume II
Contents of Volume I
1. Phenothiazines
I. Introduction
II. Synthesis of the Phenothiazines
III. Some Procedures for the Pharmacological Evaluation of Psychopharmacological Agents
IV. Pharmacology of Ghlorpromazine
V. Structure-Activity Relationships in the Phenothiazines
VI. In Vivo Distribution and Metabolism of Phenothiazines
VII. Analytical Methods for Phenothiazines
VIII. Miscellaneous Properties of Phenothiazines
IX. Summary of Clinical Applications
References
2. Haloperidol and Related Butyrophenones
I. Origin
II. Structure-Activity Relationships
III. Pharmacological Activity of the Butyrophenones
IV. Clinical Uses
References
3. Biochemical Basis of Mental Disease
I. Introduction
II. Theories of Mental Disease
References
4. Miscellaneous Psychotherapeutic Agents
Text
References
Appendix A. Phenothiazine Bibliographies
A.l Acetophenazine
A.2 Carphenazine
A.3 Fluphenazine
A.4 Mepazine
A.5 Methdilazone
A.6 Methoxypromazine
A.7 Perphenazine
A.8 Pipamazine
A.9 Prochlorperazine
A.10 Promazine
A.11 Propiomazine
A.12 Prothipendyl
A.13 Thiethylperazine
A.14 Thiopropazate
A.15 Thioridazine
A.16 Trifluoperazine
A.17 Triflupromazine
A. 18 Trimeprazine
Appendix B. Meprobamate-like Agents Bibliographies
B.l Phenaglycodol
B.2 Mephenoxalone
B.3 Promoxalone
B.4 Emylcamate
B.5 Hydroxyphenamate
B.6 Phenylpropanolcarbamate
B.7 Metaxalone
B.8 Methocarbamol
B.9 Oxanamide
B.10 Ectylurea
B.ll Methyprylone
B.l2 Ethchlorvynol
Appendix C. Addenda to Volume I
C.l Chlorprothixene
C.2 Clinical Applications of the Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (Hydrazines): Addendum
I. Mental Depression
II. Angina Pectoris
III. Hypertension
IV. Epilepsy
V.Diabetes
VI. Side Effects and Toxicity
References
C.3 Biochemistry and Pharmacology of the Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (Plydrazines): Addendum
I. Biochemical Properties of MAO and MAO Inhibitors
II. Factors Influencing MAO Inhibitors
III. MAO Inhibitors and Tissue Amines
IV. Other Biochemical Actions of the Hydrazine Inhibitors
V. Pharmacological Properties of MAO Inhibitors
VI. Interaction of MAO Inhibitors with Other Substances
VII. Miscellaneous Actions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483274461