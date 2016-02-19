Psychopharmacological Agents, Volume II, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in psychopharmacological agents. The organization of this book is generally based on a treatment of the major classes of psychopharmacological agents in separate chapters. To the extent allowed by the diverse nature of the subject matter, each chapter covers the history, synthesis, pharmacological activity, in vivo distribution and metabolic fate, analytical methods, and, briefly, the clinical uses of each class of psychopharmacological agents.

This volume includes a chapter on the butyrophenones, one on miscellaneous psychopharmacological agents, and one on the biochemical basis of mental disease. The last named chapter is not exhaustive, but is merely meant to be illustrative of the currents of research that one finds in this field. The appendices have been used as a vehicle for collecting part of the part of the flood of reports that could not be included in either of the two volumes. Although written primarily for medicinal chemists and pharmacologists, researchers in other disciplines such as clinical investigation, biochemistry, analytical chemistry, etc., may also find material of interest here.