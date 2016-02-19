Psychopharmacological Agents - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483230269, 9781483274461

Psychopharmacological Agents

1st Edition

Editors: Maxwell Gordon
eBook ISBN: 9781483274461
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 640
Description

Psychopharmacological Agents, Volume II, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in psychopharmacological agents. The organization of this book is generally based on a treatment of the major classes of psychopharmacological agents in separate chapters. To the extent allowed by the diverse nature of the subject matter, each chapter covers the history, synthesis, pharmacological activity, in vivo distribution and metabolic fate, analytical methods, and, briefly, the clinical uses of each class of psychopharmacological agents.
This volume includes a chapter on the butyrophenones, one on miscellaneous psychopharmacological agents, and one on the biochemical basis of mental disease. The last named chapter is not exhaustive, but is merely meant to be illustrative of the currents of research that one finds in this field. The appendices have been used as a vehicle for collecting part of the part of the flood of reports that could not be included in either of the two volumes. Although written primarily for medicinal chemists and pharmacologists, researchers in other disciplines such as clinical investigation, biochemistry, analytical chemistry, etc., may also find material of interest here.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface to Volume I

Preface to Volume II

Contents of Volume I

1. Phenothiazines

I. Introduction

II. Synthesis of the Phenothiazines

III. Some Procedures for the Pharmacological Evaluation of Psychopharmacological Agents

IV. Pharmacology of Ghlorpromazine

V. Structure-Activity Relationships in the Phenothiazines

VI. In Vivo Distribution and Metabolism of Phenothiazines

VII. Analytical Methods for Phenothiazines

VIII. Miscellaneous Properties of Phenothiazines

IX. Summary of Clinical Applications

References

2. Haloperidol and Related Butyrophenones

I. Origin

II. Structure-Activity Relationships

III. Pharmacological Activity of the Butyrophenones

IV. Clinical Uses

References

3. Biochemical Basis of Mental Disease

I. Introduction

II. Theories of Mental Disease

References

4. Miscellaneous Psychotherapeutic Agents

Text

References

Appendix A. Phenothiazine Bibliographies

A.l Acetophenazine

A.2 Carphenazine

A.3 Fluphenazine

A.4 Mepazine

A.5 Methdilazone

A.6 Methoxypromazine

A.7 Perphenazine

A.8 Pipamazine

A.9 Prochlorperazine

A.10 Promazine

A.11 Propiomazine

A.12 Prothipendyl

A.13 Thiethylperazine

A.14 Thiopropazate

A.15 Thioridazine

A.16 Trifluoperazine

A.17 Triflupromazine

A. 18 Trimeprazine

Appendix B. Meprobamate-like Agents Bibliographies

B.l Phenaglycodol

B.2 Mephenoxalone

B.3 Promoxalone

B.4 Emylcamate

B.5 Hydroxyphenamate

B.6 Phenylpropanolcarbamate

B.7 Metaxalone

B.8 Methocarbamol

B.9 Oxanamide

B.10 Ectylurea

B.ll Methyprylone

B.l2 Ethchlorvynol

Appendix C. Addenda to Volume I

C.l Chlorprothixene

C.2 Clinical Applications of the Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (Hydrazines): Addendum

I. Mental Depression

II. Angina Pectoris

III. Hypertension

IV. Epilepsy

V.Diabetes

VI. Side Effects and Toxicity

References

C.3 Biochemistry and Pharmacology of the Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (Plydrazines): Addendum

I. Biochemical Properties of MAO and MAO Inhibitors

II. Factors Influencing MAO Inhibitors

III. MAO Inhibitors and Tissue Amines

IV. Other Biochemical Actions of the Hydrazine Inhibitors

V. Pharmacological Properties of MAO Inhibitors

VI. Interaction of MAO Inhibitors with Other Substances

VII. Miscellaneous Actions

References

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
640
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483274461

About the Editor

Maxwell Gordon

