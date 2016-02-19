Psychopharmacological Agents V4
1st Edition
Description
Psychopharmacological Agents, Volume IV summarizes the chemistry, pharmacology, and clinical manifestations of psychoactive drugs which are abused, with emphasis on opiate abuse and its treatment. The historical, legal, regulatory, and sociological aspects of the abuse of central nervous system agents are described, along with the treatment modalities that have evolved from some of these afflictions.
Comprised of six chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to drug abuse and drug dependence, followed by a discussion on various perspectives in drug abuse and modalities for treating patients who are dependent on opiates. Studies on non-abusive analgetics such as opium compounds are then reviewed, together with the chemistry, mechanism of action, and medical applications of psychotomimetic drugs. The final two chapters deal with the treatment of opiate abuse by methadone maintenance and the regulatory aspects of drug abuse.
This book will be of interest to students, practitioners, and researchers in medicinal chemistry, psychology, and pharmacology.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Abbreviations Used in Text
1. Introduction to Drug Abuse and Drug Dependence
I. Drug
II. Drug Abuse
III. Drug Dependence
References
2. Perspectives in Drug Abuse
I. Introduction
II. Heroin (Opiate)
III. Modalities for Dealing with Opiate Abuse
References
3. Research Toward Nonabusive Analgetics
I. Introduction
II. Compounds from Opium
III. Analgetics Obtained by Total Synthesis
IV. Structure-Activity Concepts and Perspectives
References
4. Psychotomimetic Agents
I. Introduction
II. Chemistry and Descriptions of the Psychotomimetic Drugs
III. Mechanism of Action
IV. Medical Applications and Hazards
References
5. Treatment of Opiate Abuse by Methadone Maintenance
I. Introduction
II. Historical Background
III. Selection of Patients
IV. Description of Patients
V. Protocol for Treatment
VI. Goals of Treatment
VII. Evidence of Success: Positive Aspects
VIII. Evidence of Failure: Negative Aspects
IX. Methadone Maintenance During Pregnancy
X. Treatment of Adolescents
XI. Summary and Clinical Applications
References
6. Regulatory Aspects of Drug Abuse
Text
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Structure Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323159630