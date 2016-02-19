Psychopharmacological Agents V4 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122905599, 9780323159630

Psychopharmacological Agents V4

1st Edition

Editors: Maxwell Gordon
eBook ISBN: 9780323159630
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 232
Description

Psychopharmacological Agents, Volume IV summarizes the chemistry, pharmacology, and clinical manifestations of psychoactive drugs which are abused, with emphasis on opiate abuse and its treatment. The historical, legal, regulatory, and sociological aspects of the abuse of central nervous system agents are described, along with the treatment modalities that have evolved from some of these afflictions.

Comprised of six chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to drug abuse and drug dependence, followed by a discussion on various perspectives in drug abuse and modalities for treating patients who are dependent on opiates. Studies on non-abusive analgetics such as opium compounds are then reviewed, together with the chemistry, mechanism of action, and medical applications of psychotomimetic drugs. The final two chapters deal with the treatment of opiate abuse by methadone maintenance and the regulatory aspects of drug abuse.

This book will be of interest to students, practitioners, and researchers in medicinal chemistry, psychology, and pharmacology.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Abbreviations Used in Text

1. Introduction to Drug Abuse and Drug Dependence

I. Drug

II. Drug Abuse

III. Drug Dependence

References

2. Perspectives in Drug Abuse

I. Introduction

II. Heroin (Opiate)

III. Modalities for Dealing with Opiate Abuse

References

3. Research Toward Nonabusive Analgetics

I. Introduction

II. Compounds from Opium

III. Analgetics Obtained by Total Synthesis

IV. Structure-Activity Concepts and Perspectives

References

4. Psychotomimetic Agents

I. Introduction

II. Chemistry and Descriptions of the Psychotomimetic Drugs

III. Mechanism of Action

IV. Medical Applications and Hazards

References

5. Treatment of Opiate Abuse by Methadone Maintenance

I. Introduction

II. Historical Background

III. Selection of Patients

IV. Description of Patients

V. Protocol for Treatment

VI. Goals of Treatment

VII. Evidence of Success: Positive Aspects

VIII. Evidence of Failure: Negative Aspects

IX. Methadone Maintenance During Pregnancy

X. Treatment of Adolescents

XI. Summary and Clinical Applications

References

6. Regulatory Aspects of Drug Abuse

Text

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Structure Index

