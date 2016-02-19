Psychopharmacological Agents V4

Psychopharmacological Agents, Volume IV summarizes the chemistry, pharmacology, and clinical manifestations of psychoactive drugs which are abused, with emphasis on opiate abuse and its treatment. The historical, legal, regulatory, and sociological aspects of the abuse of central nervous system agents are described, along with the treatment modalities that have evolved from some of these afflictions.

Comprised of six chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to drug abuse and drug dependence, followed by a discussion on various perspectives in drug abuse and modalities for treating patients who are dependent on opiates. Studies on non-abusive analgetics such as opium compounds are then reviewed, together with the chemistry, mechanism of action, and medical applications of psychotomimetic drugs. The final two chapters deal with the treatment of opiate abuse by methadone maintenance and the regulatory aspects of drug abuse.

This book will be of interest to students, practitioners, and researchers in medicinal chemistry, psychology, and pharmacology.