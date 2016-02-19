Psychopharmacological Agents V3 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122905582, 9780323151283

Psychopharmacological Agents V3

1st Edition

Editors: Maxwell Gordon
eBook ISBN: 9780323151283
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 416
Description

Psychopharmacological Agents, Volume III focuses on psychopharmacological agents used for the treatment of mental disorders such as depression and schizophrenia. The drugs considered include antipsychotic agents, butyrophenones, dephenylbutylpiperidines, 1,4-benzodiazepines, and antidepressants. Comprised of seven chapters, this volume opens with an overview of the progress that has been made in the therapy of the mentally ill by means of psychopharmacological agents, with emphasis on indole derivatives and miscellaneous compounds such as mepiprazol, metoclopramide, benzothiazinone, and benzothienopyridine. The next chapter focuses on biological factors in the affective disorders and schizophrenia, followed by a discussion on tricyclic antipsychotic agents, butyrophenones and dephenylbutylpiperidines, and antianxiety agents of the benzodiazepine class. Potential central nervous system drugs are also considered briefly, together with electroencephalogram applications in psychopharmacology. The final chapter is devoted to the chemistry, pharmacology, and clinical activity of antidepressant drugs. This book will be of interest to chemists, pharmacologists, psychiatrists, physicians, and other medical professionals.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Abbreviations Used in Text

1. Introduction : Twenty Years of Progress

I. Indole Derivatives

II. Miscellaneous Compounds

References

2. Biological Factors in the Affective Disorders and Schizophrenia

I. Introduction

II. The Affective Disorders: Depression and Mania

III. Schizophrenia

References

3. Antipsychotic Agents (Tricyclic)

I. Introduction

II. Clinical Aspects

III. Biochemistry and Pharmacology: Observations and Hypotheses

IV. Effect of Chemical Structure on Antipsychotic Activity

V. Structure, Physical Properties, and Antipsychotic Activity

References

4. Butyrophenones and Dephenylbutylpiperidines

Text

Bibliography

5. EEG Applications in Psychopharmacology

I. Introduction

II. Background of Hypothesis

III. Observations

IV. Discussion

V. Summary

References

6. Chemistry and Pharmacology of the 1,4-Benzodiazepines

I. Introduction

II. Chemistry

III. Pharmacology of the Benzodiazepines

References

7. Antidepressant Drugs

I. Introduction—An Overview

II. Chemistry

III. Pharmacology

IV. Clinical Activity of Antidepressants

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Author Index

Subject Index

