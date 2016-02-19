Psychopharmacological Agents V3
Psychopharmacological Agents, Volume III focuses on psychopharmacological agents used for the treatment of mental disorders such as depression and schizophrenia. The drugs considered include antipsychotic agents, butyrophenones, dephenylbutylpiperidines, 1,4-benzodiazepines, and antidepressants. Comprised of seven chapters, this volume opens with an overview of the progress that has been made in the therapy of the mentally ill by means of psychopharmacological agents, with emphasis on indole derivatives and miscellaneous compounds such as mepiprazol, metoclopramide, benzothiazinone, and benzothienopyridine. The next chapter focuses on biological factors in the affective disorders and schizophrenia, followed by a discussion on tricyclic antipsychotic agents, butyrophenones and dephenylbutylpiperidines, and antianxiety agents of the benzodiazepine class. Potential central nervous system drugs are also considered briefly, together with electroencephalogram applications in psychopharmacology. The final chapter is devoted to the chemistry, pharmacology, and clinical activity of antidepressant drugs. This book will be of interest to chemists, pharmacologists, psychiatrists, physicians, and other medical professionals.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction : Twenty Years of Progress
I. Indole Derivatives
II. Miscellaneous Compounds
2. Biological Factors in the Affective Disorders and Schizophrenia
I. Introduction
II. The Affective Disorders: Depression and Mania
III. Schizophrenia
3. Antipsychotic Agents (Tricyclic)
I. Introduction
II. Clinical Aspects
III. Biochemistry and Pharmacology: Observations and Hypotheses
IV. Effect of Chemical Structure on Antipsychotic Activity
V. Structure, Physical Properties, and Antipsychotic Activity
4. Butyrophenones and Dephenylbutylpiperidines
Text
5. EEG Applications in Psychopharmacology
I. Introduction
II. Background of Hypothesis
III. Observations
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
6. Chemistry and Pharmacology of the 1,4-Benzodiazepines
I. Introduction
II. Chemistry
III. Pharmacology of the Benzodiazepines
7. Antidepressant Drugs
I. Introduction—An Overview
II. Chemistry
III. Pharmacology
IV. Clinical Activity of Antidepressants
V. Concluding Remarks
