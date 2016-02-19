Psychopathia Sexualis
1st Edition
A Medico-Forensic Study
Psychopathia Sexualis: A Medico-forensic Study, Twelfth Edition deals with the psychology of deviant sexual behavior. The book discusses the psychology and the physiology of sexual life including anthropological conditions such as Gynecomasty. The author describes general pathology including anesthesia sexualis (absence of sexual feeling), hyperesthesia (abnormally increased sexual desire), paraesthesia (perversion), masochism, sadism, fetishism, and antipathic sexuality. The author also examines homosexuality (as abnormal congenital manifestation), effimination, and androgyny. Special pathology includes the manifestations of abnormal sexual life in various forms and states of mental disturbance. The author discusses dementia, epilepsy, periodic insanity, nymphomania, and satyriasis. He also addresses pathological sexuality and its legal aspects that cover acts of rape, murder with rape, sodomy, cultivated pederasty, lesbian love, incest, necrophilia, or immoral acts on persons under care. The book also contains some case histories that illustrate such deviant sexual behavior. This book can interest behavioral scientists, psychiatrists, psychologists, students and professors in the sciences of human sexuality and behavior.
Table of Contents
I. Fragments of a System of Psychology of Sexual Life
Force of Sexual Instinct
Sexual Instinct the Basis of Ethical Sentiments
Love as a Passion
Historical Development of Sexual Life
Chastity
Christianity
Monogamy
Position of Woman in Islam
Sensuality and Morality
Cultural Demoralization of Sexual Life
Episodes of the Moral Decay of Nations
Development of Sexual Desire; Puberty
Sensuality and Religious Fanaticism
Relation between Religious and Sexual Domains
Sensuality and Art
Idealization of First Love
True Love
Sentimentality
Platonic Love
Love and Friendship
Difference between the Love of the Man and that of the Woman
Celibacy
Adultery
Matrimony
Fondness of Dress
Facts of Physiological Fetichism
Religious and Erotic Fetichism
Hair, Hand, Foot of the Female as Fetiches
Eye, Smell, Voice, Psychical Qualities as Fetich
II. Physiological Facts
Puberty
Time Limit of Sexual Life
Sexual Instinct
Localization
Physiological Development of Sexual Life
Erections: Center of Erection
Sphere of Sexuality and Olfaction
Flagellation as a Stimulant for Sexual Life
Sect of Flagellants
"Flagellum Salutis" of Paulini
"Erogenous" (Hypersesthetic) Zones
Control of Sexual Instinct
Coitus
Ejaculation
III. Anthropological Facts
Primary and Secondary Sexual Characteristics
Psychical Characteristics
Differentiation of Sexes
Gynecomasty
Development of Sexual Type
Eunuchs
IV. General Pathology (Neurological and Psychological)
Frequency and Importance of Pathological Manifestations
Schedule of Literature
Sexual Neuroses
Influences Stimulating the Erectile Tissues
Paralysis of the Erectile Tissues
Temporary Impotence
Neurosis of the Nerve Centers of Ejaculation
Neuroses Produced by Cerebral Causes
Paradoxia, I.E., Sexual Instinct Outside the Period of Anatomicalphysiological Processes
Sexual Instinct in Early Childhood
Sexual Instinct Reappearing in Old Age
Sexual Perversions in Seniles Due to Impotence or Dementia
Anoestkesia Sexualis, I.E., Absence of Sexual Instinct
Congenital
Acquired
Hyperoesthesia, I.E., Pathologically Exaggerated Sexual Instinct
Conditions and Manifestations of This Anomaly
Paroesthesia or Perversion of the Sexual Instinct
Perversion and Perversity
Sadism, an Attempted Explanation of Sadism
Sadistic Lust Murder
Anthropophagy
Mutilation of Corpses
Maltreatment of Women by Cutting or Flogging, Etc.
Defilement of Female Persons
Symbolic Sadism, I.E., Brutal Force Employed against Female Persons
Ideal Sadism
Sadism Practiced on Any Other Object
Flogging of Boys
Sadistic Acts on Animals
Sadism in Woman
Kleist's "Penthesilea"
Masochism
Essence and Clinical Manifestations of Masochism
Maltreatment and Humiliation Invited for the Purpose of Sexual Gratification
Passive Flagellation and Its Relations to Masochism
Frequency and Practices of Masochism
Symbolic Masochism
Ideal Masochism
Jean Jacques Rousseau
Masochism in Scientific and Belletristical Literature
Latent Masochism
Shoe and Foot Fetichism
Koprolagnia
Masochism in Woman
An Attempted Explanation of Masochism
Sexual Bondage
Masochism and Sadism
Fetichism, Definition of
Cases in Which the Fetich is a Part of the Female Body
Hand Fetichism
Bodily Defects as Fetiches
Hair Fetichism
Hair Despoilers
The Fetich is a Part of Female Attire
Mania for (Theft of) Female Handkerchiefs
Shoe Fetichism
The Fetich Consists of Some Special Fabric
Fur, Silk, Velvet, Gloves, Roses
Beast Fetichism
Antipathic Sexual Instinct
Acquired Sexual Inversion in Either Sex
Neurotic Taint a Condition of Antipathic Sexual Instinct
Grades of Acquired Perversion
Simple Inversion of Sexual Instinct
Eviration and Defemination
Insanity among the Scythians
Mujerados
Transition to Metamorphosis Sexualis
Metamorphosis Sexualis Paranoica
Congenital Antipathic Sexuality
Various Clinical Forms Thereof
General Symptoms
Attempted Explanation of This Anomaly
Congenital Antipathic Sexuality in the Male
Psychical Herm-Iphrorlitism
Homosexuality
Urnings
Effemination
Androgyny
Congenital Antipathic Sexuality in the Female
Complications of Antipathic Sexual Instinct
Diagnosis, Prognosis and Therapy of Sexual Inversion
IV. Special Pathology
The Manifestations of Pathological Sexual Life in the Various Forms and Conditions of Mental Disturbance
Inhibition of Psychical Development
Acquired Mental Debility
Dementia following Psychosis or Apoplexy
Or Injuries to the Head
Or Lues Cerebrales
Dementia Paralytica
Epilepsy
Periodical Dementia
Psychopathia Sexualis Periodica
Mania
Symptoms of Sexual Excitement in Maniacs
Satyriasis and Nymphomania
Chronic Satyriasis and Nymphomania
Melancholia
Hysteria
Paranoia
V. Pathological Sexual Life Before the Criminal Forum
Sexual Crimes Endanger the Common Weal
On the Increase
Probable Causes
Clinical Researches
Sexual Crimes not Properly Understood by the Law Profession
Points for the Proper Judgment of Sexual Crimes
Conditions for the Cessation of Responsibility
Points for the Psychopathological Importance of Sexual Crimes
Sexual Crimes Classified
Exhibitionists
Frotteurs
Defilers of Statues
Rape and Lust-Murder
Bodily Injury, Violation of Things, Cruelty to Animals Caused by Sadism
Masochism and Sexual Bondage
Bodily Injury, Robbery, Theft Emanating from Fetichism
Notes on the Question of Responsibility in Sexual Offenses caused by Delusions
Immorality with Persons under the Age of Fourteen
Non-Psychopathological Cases
Psychopathological Cases
Unnatural Abuse
Violation of Animals, Sodomy, Bestiality
Zooerasty
Unnatural Sexual Relations with Persons of the Same Sex, Pederasty
In Relation to Sexual Inversion
Necessity to Distinguish between Pathological and Normal Conditions of Pederasty
Forensic Opinion on Congenital Sexual Inversion and when Pathologically Acquired
Letter from an Urning
Reasons why Legal Proceedings against Homosexual Acts Should be Stopped
Cultivated Pederasty (not Pathological)
Causes of the Vice
Social Life of Pederasts
A Woman-Hater's Ball in Berlin
Various Categories of Male-Loving Men
Poedicatio Mulierum
Amor Lesbicus
Necrophilia
Incest
Violation of Wards
VI. Supplement
Psychoanalysis
Endocrinology
Censorship
