Psychology's Compositional Problem - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444701152, 9780080866956

Psychology's Compositional Problem, Volume 41

1st Edition

Authors: K. Hillner
eBook ISBN: 9780080866956
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 422
Description

The primary purpose of this book is to document the pervasive ramifications of the compositional problem (the discipline's historical inability to define or give a technical specification to psychological phenomena) for the conduction of academic, experimental psychology at five levels of analysis: methodological, epiphenomenal, explanatory, metaphysical, and normative.

Details

No. of pages:
422
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1987
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080866956

Reviews

@from:Hendrika Van de Kemp @qu:... Hillner emerges as a truly worthy opponent: he is articulate, succinct, and insightful, following the style established in his earlier History and Systems of Modern Psychology (1984). ... I would recommend this text for any advanced undergraduate, graduate student or professional seeking a theoretical framework for the task of integration. @source:Journal of Psychology & Theology

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

K. Hillner Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Psychology Department, South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD 57007, USA

