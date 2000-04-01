Psychology's Compositional Problem, Volume 41
The primary purpose of this book is to document the pervasive ramifications of the compositional problem (the discipline's historical inability to define or give a technical specification to psychological phenomena) for the conduction of academic, experimental psychology at five levels of analysis: methodological, epiphenomenal, explanatory, metaphysical, and normative.
@from:Hendrika Van de Kemp @qu:... Hillner emerges as a truly worthy opponent: he is articulate, succinct, and insightful, following the style established in his earlier History and Systems of Modern Psychology (1984). ... I would recommend this text for any advanced undergraduate, graduate student or professional seeking a theoretical framework for the task of integration. @source:Journal of Psychology & Theology
K. Hillner Author
Psychology Department, South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD 57007, USA