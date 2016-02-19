Psychology
Psychology: Made Simple covers the development of psychology over the years and the basic psychological knowledge.
The book describes the scientific approach to the study of the human nature, the physiological aspects of psychology, perception, and the processes of learning. The text also discusses John Dewey’s analysis of reasoning; creativity, logic, critical thinking, and divergent and convergent thinking; the nature of thinking; and the relationship between thinking and language. The process of remembering; intelligence and aptitudes and tests used to measure both; the basis of individual differences; and the psychology of infancy, childhood, and adolescence are also considered.
The book tackles the theories of emotions and personality development, the role of motivation in personality development; personality adjustment and maladjustment; and the neurotic and abnormal personalities. Issues in social psychology are considered as well.
Students taking psychology, social sciences and education will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
1 A Scientific Approach to the Study of Human Nature
Why Men Study Human Nature
Sources of Knowledge about Human Nature
Proverbs, Myths, and Generalizations
Literature and Other Arts
Personal Experience
Scientific Method
Cause and Correlation
The Search for Causes
Sciences of Human Nature
Scientific Methods in Psychology
Statistical Descriptions
The Normal Distribution Curve
Objective Observation
Objectivity and Subjectivity
Hypnosis and the Unconscious Mind
The Era Before Scientific Psychology
Some Schools of Psychology
The Structuralists
The Functionalists
The Psychoanalysts
The Behaviorists
The Gestaltists
Contemporary Psychology
Table I. Historically Important Schools of Psychology
The Plan of This Book
2 Sensation and Perception
The Sense of Sight
How We See
How We See Colors
Color Blindness
Light and Dark Adaptations
Night Vision and the Purkinje Phenomenon
Night Blindness
The Blind Spot
After-images
Eye Movements and Reading Efficiency
Types of Eye Movements
Eye Movements in Reading
Reading Improvement
The Sense of Hearing
How We Hear
Theories of Hearing
What We Hear
Our Range of Hearing
Age and Hearing Loss
Acuity of Hearing in infants and Children
The 'Sixth Sense' or 'Facial Vision' of the Blind
Our Sense of Taste and Smell
Taste Receptors
The Basic Taste Sensations
Mingling of Sense Responses
Changing Tastes
Smell
Classifying Smells
Smell Capacities of Children
Smell Adaptability
The Feeling Senses
Sensations of Hot and Cold
The Sensitive Areas of the Skin
Pain Sensation
Sense of Balance
Sense of Muscle Co-ordination
Visceral Senses
3 Perception
Perception versus Sensation
Sensation Without Perception
How We Perceive
The Gestalt Concept of Perception
Perception and the Nature of the Stimulus
Similarity
Proximity
Continuity
Closure
Perception and the Background or Setting of the Stimulus
Fluctuations of Perception
Perception of Relationships
Perception in Terms of Previous Related Experience
Reaction to Cues and Symbols
Illusions
Illusion of Length
Illusion of Area
Illusion of Distortion
Illusion of Direction
The Illusion in Cinema Pictures
Perception and Personal Feelings, Attitudes, Drives, etc.
Perception and Emotion
Effects of Enthusiasm on Perception
Perceptual Distortions Due to Strong Drives
Perception and Suggestion
Sensory Deprivation
Perception and Adjustment
4 Learning
How We Respond to Stimuli
The Prevalence of Learning
How Animals Solve Problems
Trial-and-Error Thinking
How Animals Remember Solutions to Problems
Reinforcing a Desired Response
Conditioning
Generalization and Differentiation
Extinction and Reconditioning
Operant Learning
The Gestalt Approach to Learning
Do Animals Form Concepts?
Animal and Human Learning Compared
5 Thinking
Trial-and-Error Thinking
Insight, the 'AHA!' Experience
Trial-and-Error, insight, and Reasoning
Yerhes' Multiple-Choice Experiment
Table II. A Multiple-Choice Experiment
How We Form Concepts
John Dewey's Analysis of Reasoning
Creativity, the Third Stage of Reasoning
A Check-list of Questions for Problem-Solvers
Logic, the Fourth Stage of Reasoning
Verification
Convergent and Divergent Thinking
The Nature of Thinking
Thinking and Language
6 Remembering
Four Kinds of Remembering
Memory versus Habit
The Laws of Learning
Human Conditioning
Ebbinghaus's Experiments on Memorizing
Distributed Practice is More Effective than Massed Practice
Whole Learning is Usually Better than Part Learning
Search for Meaning
The Value of Reciting
Instruction
Motives
Imitation
Knowledge of Results
Reward and Punishment
The Effect of Punishment on Learning
Habit Formation and Control
A Typical Learning Curve
Remembering in Images
Retaining What Has Been Acquired
Why Do We Forget?
Inhibition and Transfer of Learning
7 intelligence and Aptitudes
The Meaning of intelligence
Measuring General intelligence
The British Ability Scales
Mental Maturity
Mental Age
The intelligence Quotient, or 'I.Q.'
Intelligence Levels
The intellectually Gifted
Helping the Gifted Child
Some False Beliefs about Great intellect
Can I.Q. Change?
Qualities of a Good Test
Using intelligence Test Results
Aptitude Testing
Group Factor Tests
Scoring Aptitude Tests
Conclusion
8 Heredity and Environment
The Basis of individual Differences
Limitation By Species
Rearing a Boy With a Monkey
Heredity
What is Heredity?
The Mechanics of Heredity in Reproduction
The Role of the Genes
How Two Sexes Produce Variation
The Laws of Heredity
Dominant versus Recessive Traits
Dominance and Recessiveness of Human Traits
inheritance of Unit Characters
Blending of Traits
Sex-Linked inheritance
Eugenics
Heredity versus Environment
Can inherited Traits Be Changed?
Inheritance of Physical Traits versus Environmental
Influences
Inherited Taste Abilities
Inherited Smell Differences
Stature Differences
Nature and Nurture of internal Organs
Is Musical Aptitude inherited?
The Origin of Musical Genius
Is Athletic Genius inherited?
Inheritance of Great Artistic, Mathematical and Literary
Talent
No Greatness Without industriousness
Influences on Temperament
Is intelligence inherited or Developed?
Summary of Views on Heredity versus Environmental influences
9 The Psychology of infancy
Prenatal Life
Prenatal Learning
The Birth Experience
Reflex Acts
Maturation
Table III. Stages of Motor Development
Talking
Toilet Training
Feeding
Thumbsucking
The Importance of Play
Masturbation
The Child's Morality
The Child's Understanding
The Development of the Self
The Psychological Effect of a Name
The Desire for Love and Esteem
Freudian Theory about infant Development
Questions about Life and Sex
Emotional Growth
Acceptance by Parents
Dominance by Parents
The Effects of Deprivation
Frustration of the Drives for independence
10 The Psychology of Childhood
Early Social Behavior
Childhood Jealousy
Stuttering and Stammering
The Young Child's Morality
The Child's Conscience
Play
Real and Imaginary Companions
Psychological Importance of Toys and Games
Learning in School
The Mental Development of the Child
The Gang Age
The Gang Leader
Psychological Effect of the Gang
Competition and Co-operation
The Reason for the Gang
The Older Child's Morality
11 Psychology of Adolescence
How Adolescence is Studied
Adolescent Phases
Puberty
Table IV. Ages of Sexual Maturation
Sexual Maturity in Boys
Table V. Percentage of Each Age Group First Experiencing Certain Sexual Characteristics
Sexual Maturity in Girls
Adolescent Problems
Adolescent Masturbation
Becoming independent of the Family
Attaining Emotional Maturity
Social Maturity
Economic independence
Table VI. Social Growth
intellectual Adulthood
intellectual Development
A Mature Philosophy of Life
12 Motions and Personality Development
Emotional Feelings
Other Aspects of Emotion
Theories of Emotion
William James's instinct Theory of Emotion
Are Emotions inborn or Learned?
inborn Emotional Responses
Reflex Responses
The Crying Reflex
The Startle Response
Are Facial Expressions inborn?
Facial Expression in Emotion
Judging Emotion By Behavior
internal Changes in Emotion
The 'Lie Detector'
Identity of Fear and Rage
Cannon's 'Emergency' Theory
The Anatomy of Emotion
Antagonism of the Nerves
The James-Lange Theory of Emotions
Refuting the James-Lange Theory
The Brain and Emotion
Affectivity
The Affective Tone
Development of the Emotional Pattern
The Role of Stimuli in Producing Emotion
Emotional Habits in Everyday Life
Conditioned Prejudices
The Multiplication of Feelings
Wundt's Three Dimensions of Feeling
The Differentiation of Behavior
Emotions and Disease
Eliminating Emotions
Controlling Emotions
Some Rules for Controlling Emotion
13 Personality
Kinds of Traits
The Choice of Traits to Measure
The Traits of Honesty
Situation Tests of Personality
Projective Tests of Personality
Tests of Attitudes
Rating Scales
Extraversion and introversion
The Primary Dimensions of Personality
Table VII. Twelve Primary Dimensions of Personality
Classifying Personalities
The Personality Profile
Personality and Physique
Kretschmer's Critics
Sheldon's Three Extremes
Other Physical Traits
The Four Humors
The Theory of H. J. Eysenck
Endocrinology
Other Endocrine Glands
The Thyroid Gland
The Gonads
The Pituitary Gland
Endocrines and Personality
Typing Personality by Glandular Function
Criticism of Glandular Typing
14 Motivation and Personality
Drives or Basic Needs
Learning and Adjustment
Other Basic Drives
Positive Motives
The Need for Sleep
What Causes Sleep?
Motives and Emotions
The Social Motives
Social Motives versus instinct
The Development of Social Motives
The Mastery Motive
The Social Approval Motive
Other Social Motives
The Sexual Motives
Habits as Motives
Social Facilitation
Mob Psychology
Higher Motives and Conscience
Choosing Between Alternative Acts
Measuring Motives
The Rank of Motives
Other Factors in Choices
Fallacies about 'Will Power'
The Will and Voluntary Efforts
15 Personality Adjustment and Maladjustment
Mechanisms of Adjustment
Mature and Immature Adjustment Mechanisms
Infantile Adjustment Mechanisms
Anxiety
Forms of Dependence
Childish Mechanisms of Adjustment
Approach
Aggression
Withdrawal
Childish Reactions to the Fact of Failure
Childish Reactions to Personal inadequacy
Compensation
Childish Reactions to Thwarted Motives
Dreaming
Some Facts about Dreams
Fiction and Fantasy
Inhibited Reactions to Motives
The Good Adjustment
The Mechanisms of Mature Adjustment
Security and Confidence
Improving One's Own Adjustment
16 Neurotic Personality
Anxiety
The Causes of Anxiety
Detecting Repressed Stimuli
Typical Repressed Material
The School of Freud
The Failure of Repression
Phobias
Obsessions
Compulsions
The Compulsive Personality
Kleptomania and Other Manias
Dissociated Personalities
Somnambulism, or Sleep-walking
Fugue, or Flight
Amnesia, or Loss of Identity
Double Personality
Hysteria
Neurasthenia
Psychosomatic Medicine
The Meaning of Neurosis
Traumatic Neuroses
Methods of Psychotherapy
Systematic Desensitization
Aversion Therapy
Operant Conditioning
17 Abnormal Personality
Delinquent Personalities
Psychopathic Personality
Psychosis and insanity
Psychosis and Neurosis
Hallucinations
Delusions
Disordered Emotions
The Kinds of Psychoses
The Organic Psychoses
General Paresis
Alcoholic Reactions
The Problem Drinker
The Pre-Alcoholic Stage
Early-Stage Alcoholism
Late-Stage Alcoholism
Helping the Problem Drinker
Senile Dementia
Symptoms of Organic Psychoses
Functional Psychoses
Psychotic Depression
Involutional Melancholia
The Male Climacteric
Manic-Depressive Psychosis
Psychotic Mania
Schizophrenia
Simple Schizophrenia
Acute Schizophrenic Panic
Catatonic Schizophrenia
Hebephrenic Schizophrenia
Paranoid Schizophrenics
Paranoid States
Paranoia
The Treatment of Psychotics
Three Trends in Treatment
The Tranquillizing Drugs
18 Issues in Social Psychology
Where do Our Attitudes Come From?
What Functions do Attitudes Serve?
The Adjustive Function
The Ego-defensive Function
The Value-expressive Function
The Knowledge Function
Measuring Attitudes
Can Attitudes be Changed?
Explanations of Attitude Change
Attitudes and Behavior
The Roles we Play also influence our Attitudes and Behavior
Prejudice—A Particular Kind of Attitude
Several Terms Relate to the Concept of Prejudice
Discrimination
Stereotyping
Explanations of Prejudice
Syndrome Theories
Authoritarian Personality Explanations of Prejudice
Group Level Explanations
Can Prejudice be Changed?
General Effects of Group Pressure—The Conformity Issue
Concluding Comments
