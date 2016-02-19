Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

An Overview of the Theories and History of Psychology

Part I Psychology Becomes a Science: European and Nineteenth Century Influences

1 Vicissitudes of Fechnerian Psychophysics in America

Quantitative Psychology

Early Critics of Psychophysics

Psychophysics Adapts to New Trends

The Nature of the Psychophysical Law

Recent Developments

Conclusions

2 Wilhelm Wundt and Early American Psychology: A Clash of Cultures

Historiography

Wundt's Psychology

The Leibnizian versus the Lockean Tradition

The American Temper

The Clash of Cultures

3 Francis Galton and American Psychology

4 William James and Gordon Allport: Parallels in Their Maturing Conceptions of Self and Personality

The Ambivalent Legacy of William James

Gordon Allport's Reconstruction of James's Legacy

Conclusion

5 Psychology and the History of the Self: From Substance to Function

The Cartesian Heritage

The Critique of the Soul

The Kantian Transcendental Ego

The Reaction of Positivist Psychology to Kant

The Organic Metaphor

The Functional Ego

The Return of the Repressed

Conclusion

Part II Socioeconomic and Political Factors in the Development of Psychology

6 The Americanization of Psychology before William James

Upham's System of a Sound and Disordered Mind

Upham's Competitors

Conclusion

7 Politics and American Psychology

Behaviorism and Humanistic Psychology

Conclusion

8 Darwin on Psychology and Its Relation to Evolutionary Thought

Psychology and Evolutionary Thought

The Metaphorical Structure of Darwin's Argument

Determinism in Psychology

Alternatives to Simplistic Determinism

Part III Psychological Systems: Past, Present, and Future

9 The Influence of Gestalt Psychology in America

Misunderstanding of Gestalt Psychology

Some Contributions of Gestalt Psychology

Promising Contemporary Developments

The Crisis of Science

Summary

10 The Experimental Analysis of Operant Behavior: A History

Verbal Behavior

The Nervous System

Psychopharmacology

Ethology

A Theory of Knowledge

Designing a Culture

11 The Historical Antecedents of Contemporary Behaviorism

Historical Antecedents of Contemporary Behaviorism within Philosophy

Historical Antecedents of Contemporary Behaviorism within Science

Some Comments on the History of Professional Behaviorism

Conclusion

12 The Assimilation of Psychoanalysis in America

Origins and Groundwork

The Americanization Process (1910-1940)

The New Freudian Ego Psychology in America (1940 to present)

Conclusion

13 In Tribute to Piaget: A Look at His Scientific Impact in the United States

Operational Theory and the Mainstream of American Experimental Psychology

Operational Theory, Clinical Psychology, and Education

Operational Theory and Epistemology

Theory of Knowledge and Biology

14 Genetic Epistemology and Developmental Psychology

Early Works and Influences

Sensorimotor Development

From Sensorimotor Intelligence to the Operations of Thought

Causality

Reflexive Abstraction and Constructive Generalization

Equilibration

Contradiction

Epistemology

15 Some Recent Research and Its Link with a New Theory of Groupings and Conservations Based on Commutability

New Formulations Regarding the Structure of Groupings and Conservations

Classifications

16 Sitzfleisch, the Zeitgeist, and the Hindsightgeist

Epilogue