Psychology
1st Edition
Theoretical–Historical Perspectives
Editors: R. W. Rieber Kurt Salzinger
eBook ISBN: 9781483268453
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1980
Page Count: 382
Description
Psychology: Theoretical-Historical Perspectives offers analysis, provided by different contributors, of the theoretical traditions in psychology.
The compilation provides articles that discuss topics on the influences in the development of American psychology; the development of the concept of the self in psychology; the groundwork for psychology before the Civil War; and the influence of Darwin's evolutionary theories on psychology. Psychologists and students will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
An Overview of the Theories and History of Psychology
Part I Psychology Becomes a Science: European and Nineteenth Century Influences
1 Vicissitudes of Fechnerian Psychophysics in America
Quantitative Psychology
Early Critics of Psychophysics
Psychophysics Adapts to New Trends
The Nature of the Psychophysical Law
Recent Developments
Conclusions
References
Recommended Readings
2 Wilhelm Wundt and Early American Psychology: A Clash of Cultures
Historiography
Wundt's Psychology
The Leibnizian versus the Lockean Tradition
The American Temper
The Clash of Cultures
References
Recommended Readings
3 Francis Galton and American Psychology
4 William James and Gordon Allport: Parallels in Their Maturing Conceptions of Self and Personality
The Ambivalent Legacy of William James
Gordon Allport's Reconstruction of James's Legacy
Conclusion
Reference Notes
References
Recommended Readings
5 Psychology and the History of the Self: From Substance to Function
The Cartesian Heritage
The Critique of the Soul
The Kantian Transcendental Ego
The Reaction of Positivist Psychology to Kant
The Organic Metaphor
The Functional Ego
The Return of the Repressed
Conclusion
References
Recommended Readings
Part II Socioeconomic and Political Factors in the Development of Psychology
6 The Americanization of Psychology before William James
Upham's System of a Sound and Disordered Mind
Upham's Competitors
Conclusion
References
Recommended Readings
7 Politics and American Psychology
Behaviorism and Humanistic Psychology
Conclusion
References
Recommended Readings
8 Darwin on Psychology and Its Relation to Evolutionary Thought
Psychology and Evolutionary Thought
The Metaphorical Structure of Darwin's Argument
Determinism in Psychology
Alternatives to Simplistic Determinism
References
Recommended Readings
Part III Psychological Systems: Past, Present, and Future
9 The Influence of Gestalt Psychology in America
Misunderstanding of Gestalt Psychology
Some Contributions of Gestalt Psychology
Promising Contemporary Developments
The Crisis of Science
Summary
References
Recommended Readings
10 The Experimental Analysis of Operant Behavior: A History
Verbal Behavior
The Nervous System
Psychopharmacology
Ethology
A Theory of Knowledge
Designing a Culture
References
Recommended Readings
11 The Historical Antecedents of Contemporary Behaviorism
Historical Antecedents of Contemporary Behaviorism within Philosophy
Historical Antecedents of Contemporary Behaviorism within Science
Some Comments on the History of Professional Behaviorism
Conclusion
References
Recommended Readings
12 The Assimilation of Psychoanalysis in America
Origins and Groundwork
The Americanization Process (1910-1940)
The New Freudian Ego Psychology in America (1940 to present)
Conclusion
References
Recommended Readings
13 In Tribute to Piaget: A Look at His Scientific Impact in the United States
Operational Theory and the Mainstream of American Experimental Psychology
Operational Theory, Clinical Psychology, and Education
Operational Theory and Epistemology
Theory of Knowledge and Biology
References
14 Genetic Epistemology and Developmental Psychology
Early Works and Influences
Sensorimotor Development
From Sensorimotor Intelligence to the Operations of Thought
Causality
Reflexive Abstraction and Constructive Generalization
Equilibration
Contradiction
Epistemology
References
15 Some Recent Research and Its Link with a New Theory of Groupings and Conservations Based on Commutability
New Formulations Regarding the Structure of Groupings and Conservations
Classifications
References
Recommended Readings
16 Sitzfleisch, the Zeitgeist, and the Hindsightgeist
Author Index
Subject Index
Epilogue
About the Editor
R. W. Rieber
Kurt Salzinger
