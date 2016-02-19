Psychology of Sex, Fifth Impression covers the psycho-physical processes of sex, their liability to disturbance, or their hygiene. This book is composed of eight chapters that focus on the normal phenomena of sex. After a brief introduction to the principles of sexual psychology, this book goes on dealing with the biological aspects of sex, the components of sexual impulse in youth, and the concept of sexual deviation and erotism. The remaining chapters explore other aspects of sexual psychology including homosexuality, sex satisfaction in marriage, and the so-called ""art of love"". This book is of value to psychologists, psychiatrists, parents, and the general public who are interested in the dynamic nature of the sexual impulse.