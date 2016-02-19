Psychology of Sex - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781483198798, 9781483223827

Psychology of Sex

5th Edition

The Biology of Sex—The Sexual Impulse in Youth—Sexual Deviation—The Erotic Symbolisms—Homosexuality—Marriage—The Art of Love

Authors: Havelock Ellis
eBook ISBN: 9781483223827
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1939
Page Count: 334
Description

Psychology of Sex, Fifth Impression covers the psycho-physical processes of sex, their liability to disturbance, or their hygiene. This book is composed of eight chapters that focus on the normal phenomena of sex. After a brief introduction to the principles of sexual psychology, this book goes on dealing with the biological aspects of sex, the components of sexual impulse in youth, and the concept of sexual deviation and erotism. The remaining chapters explore other aspects of sexual psychology including homosexuality, sex satisfaction in marriage, and the so-called ""art of love"". This book is of value to psychologists, psychiatrists, parents, and the general public who are interested in the dynamic nature of the sexual impulse.

Table of Contents


Chapter I. Introduction

Chapter II. The Biology of Sex

The Physical Basis of Sex

Erogenic Zones

The Biology of Courtship

Preferential Mating: The Factors of Sexual Selection

(1) Touch

(2) Smell

(3) Hearing

(4) Vision

Chapter III. The Sexual Impulse in Youth

The First Appearance of the Sexual Impulse

Auto-erotism

Erotic Day - Dreaming

Erotic Dreams in Sleep

Masturbation

Narcissism

Education in Sex

Chapter IV. Sexual Deviation and the Erotic Symbolisms

Sexual Deviation

Sexual Deviation in Childhood

Urolagnia and Coprolagnia

Erotic Fetishism

Stuff Fetishisms and Erotic Zoophilia

Kleptolagnia

Exhibitionism

Algolagnia (Sadism and Masochism)

Sexual Senility

The Social Attitude towards Sexual Deviations

Chapter V. Homoxesuality

Sexual Inversion

The Diagnosis of Sexual Inversion

Eonism (Transvestism or Sexo-Æsthetic Inversion)

The Question of Treatment

Chapter VI. Marriage

Introductory (The Problem of Sexual Abstinence)

The Advisability of Marriage

Satisfaction in Marriage

The Monogamic Standard

The Control of Procreation

The Problem of Childless Marriage

Impotence and Frigidity (Sexual Hypoaesthesia and Sexual Hyperaesthesia)

Chastity

The Menopause

Chapter VII. The Art of Love

The Sexual Impulse in Relation to Love

Why Love is an Art

Chapter VIII. Conclusion

The Dynamic Nature of the Sexual Impulse

Sublimation

Glossary

Index






