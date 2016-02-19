Psychology of Sex
5th Edition
The Biology of Sex—The Sexual Impulse in Youth—Sexual Deviation—The Erotic Symbolisms—Homosexuality—Marriage—The Art of Love
Description
Psychology of Sex, Fifth Impression covers the psycho-physical processes of sex, their liability to disturbance, or their hygiene. This book is composed of eight chapters that focus on the normal phenomena of sex. After a brief introduction to the principles of sexual psychology, this book goes on dealing with the biological aspects of sex, the components of sexual impulse in youth, and the concept of sexual deviation and erotism. The remaining chapters explore other aspects of sexual psychology including homosexuality, sex satisfaction in marriage, and the so-called ""art of love"". This book is of value to psychologists, psychiatrists, parents, and the general public who are interested in the dynamic nature of the sexual impulse.
Table of Contents
Chapter I. Introduction
Chapter II. The Biology of Sex
The Physical Basis of Sex
Erogenic Zones
The Biology of Courtship
Preferential Mating: The Factors of Sexual Selection
(1) Touch
(2) Smell
(3) Hearing
(4) Vision
Chapter III. The Sexual Impulse in Youth
The First Appearance of the Sexual Impulse
Auto-erotism
Erotic Day - Dreaming
Erotic Dreams in Sleep
Masturbation
Narcissism
Education in Sex
Chapter IV. Sexual Deviation and the Erotic Symbolisms
Sexual Deviation
Sexual Deviation in Childhood
Urolagnia and Coprolagnia
Erotic Fetishism
Stuff Fetishisms and Erotic Zoophilia
Kleptolagnia
Exhibitionism
Algolagnia (Sadism and Masochism)
Sexual Senility
The Social Attitude towards Sexual Deviations
Chapter V. Homoxesuality
Sexual Inversion
The Diagnosis of Sexual Inversion
Eonism (Transvestism or Sexo-Æsthetic Inversion)
The Question of Treatment
Chapter VI. Marriage
Introductory (The Problem of Sexual Abstinence)
The Advisability of Marriage
Satisfaction in Marriage
The Monogamic Standard
The Control of Procreation
The Problem of Childless Marriage
Impotence and Frigidity (Sexual Hypoaesthesia and Sexual Hyperaesthesia)
Chastity
The Menopause
Chapter VII. The Art of Love
The Sexual Impulse in Relation to Love
Why Love is an Art
Chapter VIII. Conclusion
The Dynamic Nature of the Sexual Impulse
Sublimation
Glossary
Index
