Psychology provides a backdrop for most of the study of human*b1computer interaction. In this volume the psychological issues that pertain to programming, rather than systems design, are examined in four sections: Theoretical and Methodological Issues; Language Design and Skill Acquisition; Expert Programming; and the Future.**The book was inspired by working groups in France and the United Kingdom but also includes work by major North American figures (such as Curtis and Soloway). It is the first comprehensive work on this topic since the early 1980s.
Advanced undergraduates in computer science and psychology (taking an HCI option); graduate and industrial researchers in HCI; software engineers; expert systems designers; ergonomists.
Theoretical and Methodological Issues: C. Pair, Programming, Programming Languages and Programming Methods. T.R.G. Green, The Nature of Programming. N. Pennington and B. Grabowski, The Tasks of Programming. T. Ormerod, Human Cognition and Programming. D.J. Gilmore, Methodological Issues in the Study of Programming. Language Design and the Acquisition of Programming: M. Petre, Expert Programmers and Programming Languages. T.R.G. Green, Programming Languages as Information Structures. J.M. Hoc and A. Nguyen-Xuan, Language Semantics, Mental Models, and Analogy. J. Rogalski and R. Samuraycay, Acquisition of Programming Knowledge and Skills. P. Mendelson, T.R.G. Green, and P. Brna, Programming Languages in Education. Expert Programming Skills and Job Aids: F. Daaetienne, Expert Programming Knowledge: A Schema-Based Approach. D. Gilmore, Expert Programming Knowledge: A Strategic Approach. W.Visser and J.M. Hoc, Expert Software Design Strategies. B. Curtis and D. Walz, The Psychology of Programming in the Large: Team and Organizational Behavior. B. Kitchenham and R. Carn, Research and Practice: Software Design Methods and Tools.
