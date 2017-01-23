Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 66
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Chapter One. Cracking the Problem of Inert Knowledge: Portable Strategies to Access Distant Analogs From Memory
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Diagnosing Our Ability to Retrieve Analogous Situations
- 3. Overcoming Human Limitations for Retrieving Distant Analogs
- 4. Conclusions
- Chapter Two. The Complexities of Learning Categories Through Comparisons
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Analogical Reasoning as a Lens for Understanding the Comparison Benefits
- 3. Effects of Item Order on Learning
- 4. Integrating the Analogical Reasoning and Item Order Research Into a Coherent Framework
- 5. Testing the Highlighter Hypothesis Through a Series of Studies
- 6. Implications and Conclusions
- Chapter Three. Progress in Modeling Through Distributed Collaboration: Concepts, Tools and Category-Learning Examples
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Concepts
- 3. Introduction to catlearn
- 4. Examples
- 5. Overview and Conclusion
- Chapter Four. Replicability, Response Bias, and Judgments, Oh My! A New Checklist for Evaluating the Perceptual Nature of Action-Specific Effects
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Brief Overview of Action-Specific Methods and Effects
- 3. Checklist Overview and Caveats
- 4. Replicability and Other Statistical Issues
- 5. Response Bias
- 6. Judgment-Based Effects
- 7. Moving Forward: Future Directions for Research
- 8. Conclusion
- Chapter Five. The Two Faces of Selective Memory Retrieval—Cognitive, Developmental, and Social Processes
- 1. Selective Memory Retrieval Can Be Detrimental for Other Memories
- 2. Can Selective Memory Retrieval Also Be Beneficial for Other Memories?
- 3. The Two Faces of Selective Memory Retrieval
- 4. Developmental Trajectories of the Two Effects of Selective Retrieval
- 5. The Two Faces of Selective Retrieval in Social Settings
- 6. Conclusions and Future Directions
- 7. Take Home Message
- Chapter Six. Prospective Memory in Context
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Methodological History
- 3. The Role of Context in Prospective Memory Performance
- 4. Context and Cost to the Ongoing Task
- 5. Initiating Preparatory Attentional Processing: The Role of Transitions
- 6. Conclusions and Avenues for Future Research
- Chapter Seven. What Makes Everyday Scientific Reasoning So Challenging?
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Defining Quality Evidence Evaluation as Theory-Evidence Coordination
- 3. Heuristic (System 1) Thinking Versus Analytic (System 2) Thinking
- 4. Content and Communication of Evidence
- 5. Individual Differences
- 6. Beyond Heuristic Versus Analytic Thinking: Specific Evidence Evaluation Skills
- 7. Improving Evidence Evaluation
- 8. Concluding Thoughts
Description
Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 66, the latest release in this longstanding series publishes empirical and theoretical contributions in cognitive and experimental psychology, ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning, to complex learning and problem-solving.
Each chapter thoughtfully integrates the writings of leading contributors who present and discuss significant bodies of research relevant to their discipline. Volume 66 includes chapters on such varied topics as prospective memory, metacognitive information processing, basic memory processes during reading, working memory capacity, attention, perception and memory, short-term memory, language processing, and causal reasoning.
Details
320
- 320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
23rd January 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128121696
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128121184
Brian H. Ross is a Professor of Psychology and of the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His research areas have included problem solving, complex learning, categorization, reasoning, memory, and mathematical modeling. He has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, and the Institute of Education Sciences. Ross has been Editor-in-Chief of the journal Memory & Cognition, Chair of the Governing Board of the Psychonomic Society, and co-author of a textbook, Cognitive Psychology. He has held temporary leadership positions on the University of Illinois campus as Department Head of Psychology, Associate Dean of the Sciences, and Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Ross has degrees from Brown University (B.S., Honors in Psychology), Rutgers University (M.S. in Mathematical Statistics), Yale University (M.S. in Psychology), and Stanford University (PhD.). Ross has been Editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation since 2000.
