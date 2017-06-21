Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 67
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Learning to orient towards the deep by learning to ignore the surface
Domain-general and domain-specific contributions to working memory
Believing is Seeing: The Role of Physics Expertise in Perception.
Preferences in Reasoning
Post retrieval processing: How knowledge is updated after retrieval
Morpho-orthographic segmentation and reading: the role of embedded words
"Is prospective memory unique? A comparison of prospective and retrospective memory"
Causal knowledge and reasoning in decision making
Auditory skill acquisition
The role of statistical diversity on lexical access and organization
Description
Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 67 features empirical and theoretical contributions in cognitive and experimental psychology, ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning, to complex learning and problem-solving. New to this volume are chapters on a variety of topics, including Domain-general and domain-specific contributions to working memory, Believing is Seeing: The Role of Physics Expertise in Perception, Preferences in Reasoning, Post retrieval processing: How knowledge is updated after retrieval, Morpho-orthographic segmentation and reading: the role of embedded words, and "Is prospective memory unique? A comparison of prospective and retrospective memory."
Each chapter in this series thoughtfully integrates the writings of leading contributors, who both present and discuss significant bodies of research relevant to their discipline.
About the Serial Editors
Brian Ross Serial Editor
Brian H. Ross is a Professor of Psychology and of the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His research areas have included problem solving, complex learning, categorization, reasoning, memory, and mathematical modeling. He has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, and the Institute of Education Sciences. Ross has been Editor-in-Chief of the journal Memory & Cognition, Chair of the Governing Board of the Psychonomic Society, and co-author of a textbook, Cognitive Psychology. He has held temporary leadership positions on the University of Illinois campus as Department Head of Psychology, Associate Dean of the Sciences, and Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Ross has degrees from Brown University (B.S., Honors in Psychology), Rutgers University (M.S. in Mathematical Statistics), Yale University (M.S. in Psychology), and Stanford University (PhD.). Ross has been Editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation since 2000.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, IL, USA