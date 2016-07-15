Psychology of Learning and Motivation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128047903, 9780128051825

Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 65

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Brian Ross
eBook ISBN: 9780128051825
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128047903
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th July 2016
Page Count: 340
Table of Contents


The Many Facets of Individual Differences in Working Memory Capacity

Nash Unsworth


An Exemplar-Retrieval Model of Short-Term Memory Search: Linking Categorization and Probe Recognition

Robert M. Nosofsky


Hybrid Causal Representations

Michael R. Waldmann and Ralf Mayrhofer


Increased Wisdom from the Ashes of Ignorance and Surprise: Numerically-Driven Inferencing, Global Warming, and Other Exemplar Realms

Michael Andrew Ranney, Edward L. Munnich and Lee Nevo Lamprey


How Retrieval Attempts Affect Learning: A Review and Synthesis

Nate Kornell and Kalif E. Vaughn


Prediction, Information Structure, and Good Enough Language Processing

Fernanda Ferreira and Matthew W. Lowder


Separating the Activation, Integration, and Validation Components of Reading

Edward J. O’Brien and Anne E. Cook


The Politics of Attention: Differences in Visual Cognition between Liberals and Conservatives

Michael D. Dodd, John R. Hibbing and Kevin B. Smith

Description

Psychology of Learning and Motivation publishes empirical and theoretical contributions in cognitive and experimental psychology, ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning, to complex learning and problem-solving.

Each chapter thoughtfully integrates the writings of leading contributors, who present and discuss significant bodies of research relevant to their discipline. Volume 65 includes chapters on such varied topics as prospective memory, metacognitive information processing, basic memory processes during reading, working memory capacity, attention, perception and memory, short-term memory, language processing, and causal reasoning.

Key Features

  • Presents the latest information in the highly regarded Psychology of Learning and Motivation series
  • Provides an essential reference for researchers and academics in cognitive science
  • Contains information relevant to both applied concerns and basic research

Readership

Researchers and students in cognitive psychology

Details

No. of pages:
340
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128051825
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128047903

Reviews

"...I found all of the chapters interesting…the PLM series have provided behavioral and cognitive researchers useful reviews and summaries of research as well as providing suggestions for future work. A number of landmark and influential papers have appeared in this series, and it seems that they will continue to appear." --PsycCRITIQUES

Praise for the Series:
"A remarkable number of landmark papers... An important collection of theory and data." --Contemporary Psychology

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Brian Ross

Brian Ross Serial Editor

Brian H. Ross is a Professor of Psychology and of the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His research areas have included problem solving, complex learning, categorization, reasoning, memory, and mathematical modeling. He has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, and the Institute of Education Sciences. Ross has been Editor-in-Chief of the journal Memory & Cognition, Chair of the Governing Board of the Psychonomic Society, and co-author of a textbook, Cognitive Psychology. He has held temporary leadership positions on the University of Illinois campus as Department Head of Psychology, Associate Dean of the Sciences, and Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Ross has degrees from Brown University (B.S., Honors in Psychology), Rutgers University (M.S. in Mathematical Statistics), Yale University (M.S. in Psychology), and Stanford University (PhD.). Ross has been Editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation since 2000.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, IL, USA

