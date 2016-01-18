Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 64
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Inductive reasoning: What knowledge acts as input and when
Aidan Feeney and Aimee Bright
2. Causal Reasoning
Michael Waldmann
3. The role of affordances in memory
Renee Zeelenberg and Diane Pecher
4. The Origins of Expertise:Evidence from Individual Differences and Behavioral Genetics
D. Zachery Hambrick, Brooke Macnamara, Fredrk Ullen and Miriam Mosing
5. Knowledge
Elizabeth Marsh, Nadia Brashier and Allison Cantor
6. Beyond stimulus-response associations: How does the brain represent tasks?
Richard E. Hazeltine and Eric Schumacher
7. Technology-based Support for Older Adult Communication in Safety-Critical Domains
Daniel Morrow
8. When structure beats meaning in memory
Robert Greene
9. What edge-based masking effects can tell us about cognition
Todd Kahan
10. Cognitive and neural components of insight
Mark Beeman
Description
Psychology of Learning and Motivation publishes empirical and theoretical contributions in cognitive and experimental psychology, ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning to complex learning and problem solving. Each chapter thoughtfully integrates the writings of leading contributors, who present and discuss significant bodies of research relevant to their discipline. Volume 64 includes chapters on such varied topics as causal reasoning, the role of affordances in memory, technology-based support for older adult communication in safety-critical domains and what edge-based masking effects can tell us about cognition.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 346
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 18th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128051184
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128047392
About the Serial Editors
Brian Ross Serial Editor
Brian H. Ross is a Professor of Psychology and of the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His research areas have included problem solving, complex learning, categorization, reasoning, memory, and mathematical modeling. He has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, and the Institute of Education Sciences. Ross has been Editor-in-Chief of the journal Memory & Cognition, Chair of the Governing Board of the Psychonomic Society, and co-author of a textbook, Cognitive Psychology. He has held temporary leadership positions on the University of Illinois campus as Department Head of Psychology, Associate Dean of the Sciences, and Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Ross has degrees from Brown University (B.S., Honors in Psychology), Rutgers University (M.S. in Mathematical Statistics), Yale University (M.S. in Psychology), and Stanford University (PhD.). Ross has been Editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation since 2000.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, IL, USA