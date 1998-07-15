Psychology of Learning and Motivation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125433389, 9780080863894

Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 38

1st Edition

Advances in Research and Theory

Serial Editors: Douglas Medin
eBook ISBN: 9780080863894
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125433389
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th July 1998
Page Count: 306
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
13500.00
11475.00
147.23
125.15
95.00
80.75
149.00
126.65
118.00
100.30
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
144.00
122.40
87.00
73.95
13500.00
11475.00
108.00
91.80
134.00
113.90
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

W.T. Neill and K.M. Mathis, Transfer-Inappropriate Processing: Negative Priming and Related Phenomena.

H. Matute and O. Pineño, Cue Competition in the Absence of Compound Training: Its Relation to Paradigms of Interference Between Outcomes.

G. B. Chapman, Sooner or Later: The Psychology of Intertemporal Choice.

C.D. Schunn and L.M. Reder, Strategy Adaptivity and Individual Differences.

M. Domjan, Going Wild in the Laboratory: Learning About Species Typical Cues.

J. Metcalfe and W.J. Jacobs, Emotional Memory: The Effects of Stress on "Cool" and "Hot" Memory Systems.

R.H. Maki, Metacomprehension of Text: Influence of Absolute Confidence Level on Bias and Accuracy.

S.R. Waxman, Linking Object Categorization and Naming: Early Expectations and the Shaping Role of Language. Subject Index.

Description

@from:General Description of the Series

The Psychology of Learning and Motivation publishes empirical and theoretical contributions in cognitive and experimental psychology, ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning to complex learning and problem solving. Each chapter provides a thoughtful integration of a body of work. @from:General Description of the Volume Volume 38 covers emotional memory, metacomprehension of text, and intertemporal choice.

Details

No. of pages:
306
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080863894
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125433389

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"A remarkable number of landmark papers... An important collection of theory and data." @source:--Roberta L. Klatzky in CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Douglas Medin Serial Editor

Douglas L. Medin is the series editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.