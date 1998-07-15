Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 38
1st Edition
Advances in Research and Theory
Table of Contents
W.T. Neill and K.M. Mathis, Transfer-Inappropriate Processing: Negative Priming and Related Phenomena.
H. Matute and O. Pineño, Cue Competition in the Absence of Compound Training: Its Relation to Paradigms of Interference Between Outcomes.
G. B. Chapman, Sooner or Later: The Psychology of Intertemporal Choice.
C.D. Schunn and L.M. Reder, Strategy Adaptivity and Individual Differences.
M. Domjan, Going Wild in the Laboratory: Learning About Species Typical Cues.
J. Metcalfe and W.J. Jacobs, Emotional Memory: The Effects of Stress on "Cool" and "Hot" Memory Systems.
R.H. Maki, Metacomprehension of Text: Influence of Absolute Confidence Level on Bias and Accuracy.
S.R. Waxman, Linking Object Categorization and Naming: Early Expectations and the Shaping Role of Language. Subject Index.
Description
@from:General Description of the Series
The Psychology of Learning and Motivation publishes empirical and theoretical contributions in cognitive and experimental psychology, ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning to complex learning and problem solving. Each chapter provides a thoughtful integration of a body of work. @from:General Description of the Volume Volume 38 covers emotional memory, metacomprehension of text, and intertemporal choice.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 15th July 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080863894
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125433389
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"A remarkable number of landmark papers... An important collection of theory and data." @source:--Roberta L. Klatzky in CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Douglas Medin Serial Editor
Douglas L. Medin is the series editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, USA