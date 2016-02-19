Psychology of Learning and Motivation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125433303, 9780080863818

Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 30

1st Edition

Advances in Research and Theory

Serial Editors: Douglas Medin
eBook ISBN: 9780080863818
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125433303
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th October 1993
Page Count: 328
Table of Contents

F. Bedford, Perceptual Learning.

R. Gelman, A Rational-Constructivist Account of Early Learning about Numbers and Objects.

H.L. Roediger III, M.A. Wheeler, and S. Rajaram, Remembering, Knowing, and Reconstructing the Past.

A.F. Healy, D.M. Clawson, D.S. McNamara, W.R. Marmie, V.I. Schneider, T.C. Rickard, R.J. Crutcher, C.L. King, K.A. Ericsson, and L.E. Bourne, Jr., The Long-Term Retention of Knowledge and Skills.

W. Kintsch, B.K. Britton, C.R. Fletcher, E. Kintsch, S.M. Mannes, and M.J. Nathan, A Comprehension-Based Approach to Learning and Understanding.

P.W. Cheng, Separating Causal Laws from Casual Facts: Pressing the Limits of Statistical Relevance.

E.F. Shipley, Categories, Hierarchies, and Induction. Subject Index.

Description

With a long-standing tradition for excellence, this series is a collection of quality papers that are widely read by researchers in cognitive and experimental psychology. Each chapter thoughtfully integrates the writings of leading contributors, who present and discuss significant bodies of research relevant to their discipline.

Readership

Libraries, faculty and graduate students in experimental psychology, graduate students and faculty in cognitive development, and artificial intelligence researchers.

Reviews

@qu:"Indispensable to all psychologists interested in the experimental study of the phenomena of learning and motivation." @source:--BRITISH JOURNAL OF PSYCHOLOGY @qu:"Provides a diverse sampling of research being conducted throughout the area of learning." @source:--CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY

About the Serial Editors

Douglas Medin Serial Editor

Douglas L. Medin is the series editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, USA

