Psychology of Learning and Motivation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125433280, 9780080863795

Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 28

1st Edition

Advances in Research and Theory

Serial Editors: Douglas Medin
eBook ISBN: 9780080863795
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125433280
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th October 1992
Page Count: 296
Table of Contents

E.D. Capaldi, Conditioned Food Preferences.

C.R. Gallistel, Classical Conditioning as an Adaptive Specialization: A Computational Model.

P.C. Holland, Occasion Setting in Pavlovian Conditioning.

S. Siegel and L.G. Allan, Pairings in Learning and Perception: Pavlovian Conditioning and Contingent Aftereffects.

S. Mineka, Evolutionary Memories, Emotional Processing, and the Emotional Disorders.

R.M. Nosofsky and J.K. Kruschke, Investigations of an Exemplar-Based Connectionist Model of Category Learning.

J. Huttenlocher and L.V. Hedges, Reconstructing the Past: Category Effects in Estimation. Index. Contents of Recent Volumes.

The objective of the series has always been to provide a forum in which leading contributors to an area can write about significant bodies of research in which they are involved. The operating procedure has been to invite contributions from interesting, active investigators, and then allow them essentially free rein to present their perspectives on important research problems. The result of such invitations over the past two decades has been collections of papers which consist of thoughtful integrations providing an overview of a particular scientific problem. The series has an excellent tradition of high quality papers and is widely read by researchers incognitive and experimental psychology. The volume presents research ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning to complex learning and problem solving. Topics covered fall within a wide range of disciplines from neuroscience to artificial intelligence.

AUDIENCE: Researchers and graduate students in cognitive science and neuroscience.

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080863795
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125433280

"Indispensable to all psychologists interested in the experimental study of the phenomena of learning and motivation." BRITISH JOURANL OF PSYCHOLOGY "Provides a diverse sampling of research being conducted throughout the area of learning." CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY

Douglas Medin Serial Editor

Douglas L. Medin is the series editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation.

Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, USA

