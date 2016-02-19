Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 27
1st Edition
Advances in Research and Theory
Table of Contents
L.W. Barsalou, Deriving Categories to Achieve Goals.
J.P. Clapper and G.H. Bower, Learning and Applying Category Knowledge in Unsupervised Domains.
B. Tversky, Spatial Mental Models.
T.P. McNamara, Memory's View of Space.
E.F. Loftus, Made in Memory: Distortions in Recollection after Misleading Information.
M.A. Gernsbacher, Cognitive Processes and Mechanisms in Language Comprehension: The Structure Building Framework.
J.E.R. Staddon and J.J. Higa, Temporal Learning.
P.R. Killeen, Behavior's Time. Index. Contents of Recent Volumes.
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in cognitive science and neuroscience.
Reviews
@qu:"Indispensable to all psychologists interested in the experimental study of the phenomena of learning and motivation." @source:--BRITISH JOURNAL OF PSYCHOLOGY @qu:"Provides a diverse sampling of research being conducted throughout the area of learning." @source:--CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY
Gordon Bower Serial Volume Editor
Stanford University, Stanford, California, U.S.A.