Psychology of Learning and Motivation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125433273, 9780080863788

Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 27

1st Edition

Advances in Research and Theory

Serial Volume Editors: Gordon Bower
eBook ISBN: 9780080863788
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125433273
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th October 1991
Page Count: 334
Table of Contents

L.W. Barsalou, Deriving Categories to Achieve Goals.

J.P. Clapper and G.H. Bower, Learning and Applying Category Knowledge in Unsupervised Domains.

B. Tversky, Spatial Mental Models.

T.P. McNamara, Memory's View of Space.

E.F. Loftus, Made in Memory: Distortions in Recollection after Misleading Information.

M.A. Gernsbacher, Cognitive Processes and Mechanisms in Language Comprehension: The Structure Building Framework.

J.E.R. Staddon and J.J. Higa, Temporal Learning.

P.R. Killeen, Behavior's Time. Index. Contents of Recent Volumes.

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in cognitive science and neuroscience.

Details

No. of pages:
334
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080863788
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125433273

Reviews

@qu:"Indispensable to all psychologists interested in the experimental study of the phenomena of learning and motivation." @source:--BRITISH JOURNAL OF PSYCHOLOGY @qu:"Provides a diverse sampling of research being conducted throughout the area of learning." @source:--CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY

About the Serial Volume Editors

Gordon Bower Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Stanford University, Stanford, California, U.S.A.

