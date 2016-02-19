Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 24
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Gordon H. Bower
eBook ISBN: 9780080863757
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1989
Page Count: 355
Details
- No. of pages:
- 355
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th December 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080863757
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Gordon H. Bower Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology Stanford University Stanford, California
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.