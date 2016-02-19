Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 18
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Gordon H. Bower
eBook ISBN: 9780080863696
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th October 1984
Page Count: 375
Details
- No. of pages:
- 375
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 10th October 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080863696
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Gordon H. Bower Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology Stanford University Stanford, California
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.