Psychology of Learning and Motivation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125433068, 9780080863573

Psychology of Learning and Motivation, Volume 6

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Gordon H. Bower
eBook ISBN: 9780080863573
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1972
Page Count: 311
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
134.00
113.90
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
311
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080863573

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Gordon H. Bower Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychology Stanford University Stanford, California

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.