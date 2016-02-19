Psychology of Human Movement
The Psychology of Human Movement is a collection of papers dealing with experimental work involving psychology, kinesiology, physical education, and neurophysiology. These papers have as their central theme, the higher order, organizational processes contributing to coordinated goal-directed movement. These papers discuss theories in motor neurophysiology, voluntary control of simple aim movements, memory for movement, perception and action, sequencing of movements, and the demands made by movement on information-processing resources. Other papers deal with the changes that result from the organization and execution of movement in training, physical development, or damage occurring in the central nervous system. The latter papers give weight to the hypothesis that any studies in movement, action, and skill should cover a wider range of data, and not only from studies of "normal" adult subjects. One paper explains skills acquisition in terms of the changes in the way the nervous system is organized, the changes due to practice, to interactions with the environment, and to the development of the cognitive system of the individual. Another paper notes that movement is the result of the operation of a set of underlying processes where each process has its own distinct function. This collection can be useful for undergraduate physical education or physical therapy students, and those studying psychology in areas of motor behavior and human movement.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Chapter 1 Movement, Action and Skill
1. Introduction
2. Describing and Understanding Movement
3. Movement and Skill in Psychology
4. Movement, Action and Information Processing
5. The Rest of This Book
Chapter 2 Physiology of Motor Control
1. Introduction
2. Building Blocks of the Nervous System
3. Spinal Mechanisms
4. Supraspinal Mechanisms
5. Interactions between Components of the Motor System
6. Conclusion
Chapter 3 Planning and Controlling Simple Movements
1. Introduction
2. Categories of Movement
3. Fitts's Law
4. Sources of Information in the Control of Movement
5. Theories of Motor Control
6. Motor Programs
7. Feedback Control
8. Movement Variation and Schema Theory
9. Conclusion
Chapter 4 Memory for Movements
1. Introduction
2. The Short-Term Motor-Memory Paradigm
3. Measuring Memory for Simple Movements
4. Memory for Constrained Movements
5. Interference in Memory
6. Active, Passive and Self-Selected Movements
7. Sight and Feel in Memory for Movement
8. Vision and Subject Control
9. Strategies
10. Context in Memory for Movement
11. Conclusion
Chapter 5 Perception and Action
1. Introduction
2. Types of Perceptual Input
3. How Many Visual Systems?
4. Orientation to the World: Balance and Posture
5. Perception and Feedback
6. Skilled Perception
7. Perceptual Schemas
8. Conclusion
Chapter 6 The Sequencing of Movements
1. Introduction
2. Feedback in Sequencing Movements
3. Parameters in the Motor Program
4. Levels of Representation of Movement Sequences
5. Errors in Movement Sequences
6. Conclusion
Chapter 7 Doing Two Things at Once: Process Limitations and Interactions
1. Introduction
2. Experimental Methods
3. Theoretical Approaches to Dual-Task Performance
4. The Use of Dual-Task Methodology in the Analysis of Movement Control
5. Levels of Interference
6. Conclusion
Chapter 8 The Acquisition of Skill
1. Introduction
2. Stages in Skill Acquisition
3. Theoretical Accounts of the Learning Process
4. Coordinative Structures and Transfer
5. Practice
6. Conclusion
Chapter 9 The Development of Movement Control
1. Introduction
2. Myelination
3. The Developmental Sequence in the First Year
4. Reaching
5. Conclusion
Chapter 10 Disorders of Movement
1. Introduction
2. Pathological Changes in the Central Nervous System (CNS)
3. Clinical Assessment of Movement
4. Empirical Studies of Motor Disorders
5. Conscious Representation of Goal-Directed Action
6. Conclusion
Afterword
Glossary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Mary Smyth
University of Lancaster
Alan Wing
Alan Wing is currently Assistant Director of the Applied Psychology Unit, a UK Medical Research Council Unit located in Cambridge. His research on normal and pathological human motor control includes timing of movement, posture, and balance. He also teaches a course on Motor Control at Cambridge University. Previously he has worked at the Neurological Sciences Center, Portland, Oregon, and at Bell Labs, Murray Hill, New Jersey. His undergraduate studies (in Physics and Psychology) were at Edinburgh University and he earned his Ph.D. at McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.
Medical Research Council, Applied Psychology Unit, Cambridge, U.K.