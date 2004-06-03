Psychology in the Physical and Manual Therapies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443073526, 9780702036552

Psychology in the Physical and Manual Therapies

1st Edition

Authors: Gregory Kolt Mark Andersen
eBook ISBN: 9780702036552
Paperback ISBN: 9780443073526
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 3rd June 2004
Page Count: 384
Description

This comprehensive text addresses a number of important issues. It features extensive coverage of psychological principles as they relate to illness, injury, and rehabilitation. It covers key concepts relevant to psychological care in physical therapies, with special focus on approaches to client care. This unique text also includes material on specific client populations.

Key Features

  • Easy-to-read style and format make the text a helpful reference for experienced practitioners brushing up, or for newcomers seeing a condition for the first time.
  • Information effectively relates the theoretical and research foundation to the practicalities of client -practitioner relationships, interventions and working with clients with a variety of conditions.
  • Broad international range of contributors provides diverse approaches, giving a global picture.

Table of Contents

Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgements
SECTION 1: Injury, illness, and rehabilitation: psychological principles

1. Using psychology in the physical and manual therapies
Gregory S. Kolt and Mark B. Andersen
2. Psychological antecedents to injury and illness
Urban Johnson
3. Psychological responses to injury and illness
Diane M. Wiese-Bjornstal
4. Psychological aspects of rehabilitation
Britton Brewer

SECTION 2: Psychological care in the physical and manual therapies: An integrated approach
5. Practitioner-client relationships: Building working alliances
Al Petitpas and Allen Cornelius
6. Transference and countertransference
Mark B. Andersen
7. Recognizing psychopathology
Mark B. Andersen
8. Cognitive and behavioral interventions
Craig A. White and Esther K. Black
9. Relaxation techniques
Rosemary A. Payne
10. Imagery
Helen Graham
11. Pain and its management
Gregory S. Kolt
12. Terminating the therapeutic relationship
Lynda Mainwaring

SECTION 3: Working with specific client populations
13. Traumatic brain injury and stroke
Joseph H. Ricker
14. Spinal cord injuries
Beth L. Dinoff and J. Scott Richards
15. Cardiovascular and respiratory conditions
Pia B. Santiago and Robert M. Kaplan
16. Injury from sport, exercise and physical activity
Gregory S. Kolt
17. Arthritides
Melainie Cameron
18. Functional somatic syndromes
Rona Moss-Morris and Wendy Wrapson
19. Personality disorders
Mark B. Andersen
20. Terminal illness
Stephen A. Gudas

About the Author

Gregory Kolt

Affiliations and Expertise

Head, School of Biomedical & Health Sciences, University of Western Sydney, Campbelltown Campus, Penrith, Australia

Mark Andersen

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Centre for Rehabilitation, Exercise and Sport Sciences, Victoria University, Melbourne, Australia

