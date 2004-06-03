Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgements

SECTION 1: Injury, illness, and rehabilitation: psychological principles



1. Using psychology in the physical and manual therapies

Gregory S. Kolt and Mark B. Andersen

2. Psychological antecedents to injury and illness

Urban Johnson

3. Psychological responses to injury and illness

Diane M. Wiese-Bjornstal

4. Psychological aspects of rehabilitation

Britton Brewer



SECTION 2: Psychological care in the physical and manual therapies: An integrated approach

5. Practitioner-client relationships: Building working alliances

Al Petitpas and Allen Cornelius

6. Transference and countertransference

Mark B. Andersen

7. Recognizing psychopathology

Mark B. Andersen

8. Cognitive and behavioral interventions

Craig A. White and Esther K. Black

9. Relaxation techniques

Rosemary A. Payne

10. Imagery

Helen Graham

11. Pain and its management

Gregory S. Kolt

12. Terminating the therapeutic relationship

Lynda Mainwaring



SECTION 3: Working with specific client populations

13. Traumatic brain injury and stroke

Joseph H. Ricker

14. Spinal cord injuries

Beth L. Dinoff and J. Scott Richards

15. Cardiovascular and respiratory conditions

Pia B. Santiago and Robert M. Kaplan

16. Injury from sport, exercise and physical activity

Gregory S. Kolt

17. Arthritides

Melainie Cameron

18. Functional somatic syndromes

Rona Moss-Morris and Wendy Wrapson

19. Personality disorders

Mark B. Andersen

20. Terminal illness

Stephen A. Gudas