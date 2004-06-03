Psychology in the Physical and Manual Therapies
1st Edition
Description
This comprehensive text addresses a number of important issues. It features extensive coverage of psychological principles as they relate to illness, injury, and rehabilitation. It covers key concepts relevant to psychological care in physical therapies, with special focus on approaches to client care. This unique text also includes material on specific client populations.
Key Features
- Easy-to-read style and format make the text a helpful reference for experienced practitioners brushing up, or for newcomers seeing a condition for the first time.
- Information effectively relates the theoretical and research foundation to the practicalities of client -practitioner relationships, interventions and working with clients with a variety of conditions.
- Broad international range of contributors provides diverse approaches, giving a global picture.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgements
SECTION 1: Injury, illness, and rehabilitation: psychological principles
1. Using psychology in the physical and manual therapies
Gregory S. Kolt and Mark B. Andersen
2. Psychological antecedents to injury and illness
Urban Johnson
3. Psychological responses to injury and illness
Diane M. Wiese-Bjornstal
4. Psychological aspects of rehabilitation
Britton Brewer
SECTION 2: Psychological care in the physical and manual therapies: An integrated approach
5. Practitioner-client relationships: Building working alliances
Al Petitpas and Allen Cornelius
6. Transference and countertransference
Mark B. Andersen
7. Recognizing psychopathology
Mark B. Andersen
8. Cognitive and behavioral interventions
Craig A. White and Esther K. Black
9. Relaxation techniques
Rosemary A. Payne
10. Imagery
Helen Graham
11. Pain and its management
Gregory S. Kolt
12. Terminating the therapeutic relationship
Lynda Mainwaring
SECTION 3: Working with specific client populations
13. Traumatic brain injury and stroke
Joseph H. Ricker
14. Spinal cord injuries
Beth L. Dinoff and J. Scott Richards
15. Cardiovascular and respiratory conditions
Pia B. Santiago and Robert M. Kaplan
16. Injury from sport, exercise and physical activity
Gregory S. Kolt
17. Arthritides
Melainie Cameron
18. Functional somatic syndromes
Rona Moss-Morris and Wendy Wrapson
19. Personality disorders
Mark B. Andersen
20. Terminal illness
Stephen A. Gudas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2004
- Published:
- 3rd June 2004
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036552
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443073526
About the Author
Gregory Kolt
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, School of Biomedical & Health Sciences, University of Western Sydney, Campbelltown Campus, Penrith, Australia
Mark Andersen
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Centre for Rehabilitation, Exercise and Sport Sciences, Victoria University, Melbourne, Australia