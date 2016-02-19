Psychology in Medicine
1st Edition
Psychology in Medicine focuses on the academic and applied discipline that involves the scientific study of mental functions and behaviors. This book stresses that the method of study known as surface learning, with its emphasis on rote-learning, will not work well in studying the behavioral sciences. Instead deep learning, with its emphasis on ideas and principles, is required. This text discusses the basic processes of psychology and general applications of psychology to medicine. Other topics include child development, Freud and emotional development, personal construct theory, and doctor-patient communication. The models of mental illness, neuropsychology, and mental retardation are also described. This publication is intended for psychologists, medical practitioners, and students researching on psychology and its factors.
Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
Basic Processes
2 Perception and Sensation
3 Learning
4 Memory
5 Cognition
6 Language
7 Intelligence
8 Personality
9 Emotion
10 Child Development
11 Freud and Emotional Development
12 Attitudes
13 Personal Construct Theory
14 Group Processes
General Applications to Medicine
15 Doctor-Patient Communication
16 Diagnosis
17 Aging
18 Death, Dying and Bereavement
19 Sleep
20 Pain
21 Drugs: Placebos, Addiction And Abuse
22 Stress, Anxiety and Psychosomatic Disease
23 Neuropsychology
Specific Applications to Medicine
24 Smoking
25 Alcohol
26 Eating And Obesity
27 Models Of Mental Illness
28 The Neuroses
29 Depression
30 Schizophrenia
31 Mental Retardation
Further Reading
Index
- 336
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
- 17th August 1992
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9781483183763
I.C. McManus
Peter Richards
Consultant Paediatric Neurosurgeon, Department of Neurosurgery, John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, UK