Psychology in Medicine focuses on the academic and applied discipline that involves the scientific study of mental functions and behaviors. This book stresses that the method of study known as surface learning, with its emphasis on rote-learning, will not work well in studying the behavioral sciences. Instead deep learning, with its emphasis on ideas and principles, is required. This text discusses the basic processes of psychology and general applications of psychology to medicine. Other topics include child development, Freud and emotional development, personal construct theory, and doctor-patient communication. The models of mental illness, neuropsychology, and mental retardation are also described. This publication is intended for psychologists, medical practitioners, and students researching on psychology and its factors.