Psychology in Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750604963, 9781483183763

Psychology in Medicine

1st Edition

Authors: I.C. McManus
Editors: Peter Richards
eBook ISBN: 9781483183763
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th August 1992
Page Count: 336
Description

Psychology in Medicine focuses on the academic and applied discipline that involves the scientific study of mental functions and behaviors. This book stresses that the method of study known as surface learning, with its emphasis on rote-learning, will not work well in studying the behavioral sciences. Instead deep learning, with its emphasis on ideas and principles, is required. This text discusses the basic processes of psychology and general applications of psychology to medicine. Other topics include child development, Freud and emotional development, personal construct theory, and doctor-patient communication. The models of mental illness, neuropsychology, and mental retardation are also described. This publication is intended for psychologists, medical practitioners, and students researching on psychology and its factors.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

1 Introduction

Basic Processes

2 Perception and Sensation

3 Learning

4 Memory

5 Cognition

6 Language

7 Intelligence

8 Personality

9 Emotion

10 Child Development

11 Freud and Emotional Development

12 Attitudes

13 Personal Construct Theory

14 Group Processes

General Applications to Medicine

15 Doctor-Patient Communication

16 Diagnosis

17 Aging

18 Death, Dying and Bereavement

19 Sleep

20 Pain

21 Drugs: Placebos, Addiction And Abuse

22 Stress, Anxiety and Psychosomatic Disease

23 Neuropsychology

Specific Applications to Medicine

24 Smoking

25 Alcohol

26 Eating And Obesity

27 Models Of Mental Illness

28 The Neuroses

29 Depression

30 Schizophrenia

31 Mental Retardation

Further Reading

Index


Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483183763

About the Author

I.C. McManus

About the Editor

Peter Richards

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Paediatric Neurosurgeon, Department of Neurosurgery, John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, UK

