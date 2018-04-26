Psychology for Nurses, Second Edition
2nd Edition
This book is based on the INC-prescribed syllabus for B.Sc. Nursing students. It is also of great use to the undergraduate students of diploma in nursing (GNM) and physiology physiotherapy (BPT). As the nursing students are beginners in psychology, this text helps them understand the concepts in a very simple, easy-to-understand manner, suitable for the undergraduate level.
- Fully covers the syllabus prescribed by the INC
2. Covers all the essential concepts of psychology, such as learning, intelligence, memory, personality, emotions, etc.
3. Content is richly supported by many student-friendly features:
a. Learning Objectives: Readies the learner for what he or she is going to learn from the chapter
b. Key Terms: Give Provide additional insight to the learner about the inner contents of the chapter
c. Multiple Choice Questions: Help the learner enjoy revising the chapter content by solving the short MCQs
d. Short and Long Answer Questions: Based on the actual questions appearing in the university exams, tothey help the learner map his or her readiness against the actual questions appearing in the examination
CHAPTER 1 Introduction to Psychology ..............................................................1
History and Origin of Psychology ......................................................................................... 1
Definition of Psychology ....................................................................................................... 2
Nature of Psychology ............................................................................................................ 3
Scope and Fields of Psychology ............................................................................................ 4
Methods of Psychology ......................................................................................................... 6
Relevance or Importance of Psychology in Nursing ........................................................... 10
CHAPTER 2 Biology of Behaviour .....................................................................15
Heredity and Environment or Nature and Nurture .............................................................. 17
Chromosomal Abnormalities ............................................................................................... 19
Environment ........................................................................................................................ 22
Neuron and Its Behaviour .................................................................................................... 22
Brain and Behaviour ............................................................................................................ 24
Cerebrum and Behaviour ..................................................................................................... 26
Association Cortex .............................................................................................................. 29
Glands and Their Behaviour ................................................................................................ 29
Sensation and Its Behaviour ................................................................................................ 30
Hearing Impairments ........................................................................................................... 34
Gestation and Olfaction ....................................................................................................... 34
Somaesthetic Senses ............................................................................................................ 35
CHAPTER 3 Attention and Perception ...............................................................40
Definition of Attention ........................................................................................................ 40
Characteristics of Attention ................................................................................................. 41
Factors of Attention ............................................................................................................. 41
Types of Attention ............................................................................................................... 43
Division of Attention ........................................................................................................... 43
Span of Attention ................................................................................................................. 43
Attention Disorder ............................................................................................................... 44
Implication of Attention in Nursing .................................................................................... 44
Definition of Perception ...................................................................................................... 44
Characteristics of Perception ............................................................................................... 45
Principles of Perception....................................................................................................... 45
Errors in Perception ............................................................................................................. 46
Extrasensory Perception ...................................................................................................... 47
Factors Influencing Perception ............................................................................................ 48
CHAPTER 4 Memory and Forgetting .................................................................52
Forgetting ............................................................................................................................ 58
Other Factors Influencing Memory ..................................................................................... 60
Memory Impairment or Memory Disorder ......................................................................... 61
CHAPTER 5 Thinking, Reasoning and Problem Solving .....................................65
Thinking .............................................................................................................................. 65
Reasoning ............................................................................................................................ 68
Problem Solving .................................................................................................................. 69
Abnormality in Thinking ..................................................................................................... 70
CHAPTER 6 Intelligence and Aptitude ..............................................................74
Intelligence .......................................................................................................................... 74
Nature of Intelligence .......................................................................................................... 75
Types of Intelligence ........................................................................................................... 75
Theories of Intelligence ....................................................................................................... 76
Assessment of Intelligence .................................................................................................. 80
Measurement of Intelligence ............................................................................................... 81
Causes for Mental Retardation ............................................................................................ 82
Giftedness ............................................................................................................................ 83
Aptitude ............................................................................................................................... 84
Classification of Aptitude .................................................................................................... 84
Assessment of Aptitude ....................................................................................................... 85
Uses of Aptitude Tests ......................................................................................................... 87
CHAPTER 7 Learning ......................................................................................91
Meaning and Definition ....................................................................................................... 91
Types of Learning ................................................................................................................ 92
Theories of Learning ........................................................................................................... 93
Factors Influencing Learning ............................................................................................... 99
Transfer of Learning .......................................................................................................... 101
CHAPTER 8 Motivation, Mental Conflict and Frustration ..................................106
Definition of Motivation .................................................................................................... 107
Nature of Motive ............................................................................................................... 107
Needs and Drives ............................................................................................................... 107
Types of Motivation ........................................................................................................... 108
Theories of Motivation ...................................................................................................... 112
Mental Conflict of Motives ............................................................................................... 114
Types of Mental Conflict ................................................................................................... 114
Frustration ......................................................................................................................... 116
Sources of Frustration ....................................................................................................... 117
How to Resolve Mental Conflict and Frustration .............................................................. 117
CHAPTER 9 Emotion and Stress .....................................................................121
Definition of Emotion ........................................................................................................ 122
Nature of Emotion ............................................................................................................. 122
Types of Emotion .............................................................................................................. 123
Emotion and Physiological Changes ................................................................................. 124
Technique of Controlling Emotions .................................................................................. 125
Theories of Emotion .......................................................................................................... 126
Emotion and Health ........................................................................................................... 128
Stress ................................................................................................................................ 128
Stress Cycle and Stressors ................................................................................................. 128
Effects of Stress on Health and Illness .............................................................................. 129
Coping With Stress ............................................................................................................ 130
Alteration of Emotion ........................................................................................................ 131
Psychometric Assessment of Emotion .............................................................................. 131
CHAPTER 10 Attitude ......................................................................................135
ABC Model of Attitude ..................................................................................................... 136
Factors Influencing Attitude Formation............................................................................. 137
How to Change Attitudes .................................................................................................. 137
Psychometric Assessment of Attitude ............................................................................... 138
Implication of Attitude in Nurses ...................................................................................... 138
CHAPTER 11 Personality .................................................................................141
Definitions of Personality .................................................................................................. 142
Characteristics of Personality ............................................................................................ 142
Theories of Personality or Approaches to Study Personality ............................................ 143
Determinants of Personality .............................................................................................. 150
Psychometric Assessment of Personality .......................................................................... 151
Projective Tests .................................................................................................................. 152
Personality Disorders or Alterations in Personality .......................................................... 153
Implication of Personality in Nurses ................................................................................. 155
CHAPTER 12 Developmental Psychology and Psychology of Vulnerable Individual ..............................................................158
Historical Background of Human Development Study ..................................................... 158
Psychology of People at Different Ages From Infancy to Old Age .................................. 159
Theories of Human Development ..................................................................................... 165
Factors Influencing on Human Development .................................................................... 172
Psychology of Vulnerable Individual ................................................................................ 172
Psychology of Group ......................................................................................................... 174
Groupthink ........................................................................................................................ 174
Prejudice and Stereotype ................................................................................................... 174
CHAPTER 13 Mental Health and Hygiene .........................................................177
Characteristics of a Mentally Healthy Person ................................................................... 178
Mental Hygiene ................................................................................................................. 178
Mental Hygiene Movement ............................................................................................... 180
Mental Illness .................................................................................................................... 180
Ego Defence Mechanism or Adjustment Mechanism ....................................................... 181
Classification of Mental Disorders .................................................................................... 183
National Mental Health Programme in India .................................................................... 184
Prevention of Mental Health ............................................................................................. 187
Guidance and Counselling................................................................................................. 188
CHAPTER 14 Psychological Assessment ..........................................................194
What Is a Psychological Test? ........................................................................................... 194
Characteristics of a Good Psychological Test ................................................................... 194
Classification of Psychological Tests or Types of Psychometric Assessment ................... 195
Importance of Psychological Assessment in Nursing ....................................................... 196
Appendix .............................................................................................................................................. 199
Glossary ............................................................................................................................................... 211
Index .................................................................................................................................................... 219
