Psychology for Nurses, Second Edition - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9788131253250, 9788131253267

Psychology for Nurses, Second Edition

2nd Edition

Authors: Stephen Babu
eBook ISBN: 9788131253267
Paperback ISBN: 9788131253250
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 26th April 2018
Page Count: 235
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book is based on the INC-prescribed syllabus for B.Sc. Nursing students. It is also of great use to the undergraduate students of diploma in nursing (GNM) and physiology physiotherapy (BPT). As the nursing students are beginners in psychology, this text helps them understand the concepts in a very simple, easy-to-understand manner, suitable for the undergraduate level.

Key Features

  1. Fully covers the syllabus prescribed by the INC
    2. Covers all the essential concepts of psychology, such as learning, intelligence, memory, personality, emotions, etc.
    3. Content is richly supported by many student-friendly features:
    a. Learning Objectives: Readies the learner for what he or she is going to learn from the chapter
    b. Key Terms: Give Provide additional insight to the learner about the inner contents of the chapter
    c. Multiple Choice Questions: Help the learner enjoy revising the chapter content by solving the short MCQs
    d. Short and Long Answer Questions: Based on the actual questions appearing in the university exams, tothey help the learner map his or her readiness against the actual questions appearing in the examination

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 Introduction to Psychology ..............................................................1

History and Origin of Psychology ......................................................................................... 1

Definition of Psychology ....................................................................................................... 2

Nature of Psychology ............................................................................................................ 3

Scope and Fields of Psychology ............................................................................................ 4

Methods of Psychology ......................................................................................................... 6

Relevance or Importance of Psychology in Nursing ........................................................... 10

CHAPTER 2 Biology of Behaviour .....................................................................15

Heredity and Environment or Nature and Nurture .............................................................. 17

Chromosomal Abnormalities ............................................................................................... 19

Environment ........................................................................................................................ 22

Neuron and Its Behaviour .................................................................................................... 22

Brain and Behaviour ............................................................................................................ 24

Cerebrum and Behaviour ..................................................................................................... 26

Association Cortex .............................................................................................................. 29

Glands and Their Behaviour ................................................................................................ 29

Sensation and Its Behaviour ................................................................................................ 30

Hearing Impairments ........................................................................................................... 34

Gestation and Olfaction ....................................................................................................... 34

Somaesthetic Senses ............................................................................................................ 35

CHAPTER 3 Attention and Perception ...............................................................40

Definition of Attention ........................................................................................................ 40

Characteristics of Attention ................................................................................................. 41

Factors of Attention ............................................................................................................. 41

Types of Attention ............................................................................................................... 43

Division of Attention ........................................................................................................... 43

Span of Attention ................................................................................................................. 43

Attention Disorder ............................................................................................................... 44

Implication of Attention in Nursing .................................................................................... 44

Definition of Perception ...................................................................................................... 44

Characteristics of Perception ............................................................................................... 45

Principles of Perception....................................................................................................... 45

Errors in Perception ............................................................................................................. 46

Extrasensory Perception ...................................................................................................... 47

Factors Influencing Perception ............................................................................................ 48

CHAPTER 4 Memory and Forgetting .................................................................52

Forgetting ............................................................................................................................ 58

Other Factors Influencing Memory ..................................................................................... 60

Memory Impairment or Memory Disorder ......................................................................... 61

CHAPTER 5 Thinking, Reasoning and Problem Solving .....................................65

Thinking .............................................................................................................................. 65

Reasoning ............................................................................................................................ 68

Problem Solving .................................................................................................................. 69

Abnormality in Thinking ..................................................................................................... 70

CHAPTER 6 Intelligence and Aptitude ..............................................................74

Intelligence .......................................................................................................................... 74

Nature of Intelligence .......................................................................................................... 75

Types of Intelligence ........................................................................................................... 75

Theories of Intelligence ....................................................................................................... 76

Assessment of Intelligence .................................................................................................. 80

Measurement of Intelligence ............................................................................................... 81

Causes for Mental Retardation ............................................................................................ 82

Giftedness ............................................................................................................................ 83

Aptitude ............................................................................................................................... 84

Classification of Aptitude .................................................................................................... 84

Assessment of Aptitude ....................................................................................................... 85

Uses of Aptitude Tests ......................................................................................................... 87

CHAPTER 7 Learning ......................................................................................91

Meaning and Definition ....................................................................................................... 91

Types of Learning ................................................................................................................ 92

Theories of Learning ........................................................................................................... 93

Factors Influencing Learning ............................................................................................... 99

Transfer of Learning .......................................................................................................... 101

CHAPTER 8 Motivation, Mental Conflict and Frustration ..................................106

Definition of Motivation .................................................................................................... 107

Nature of Motive ............................................................................................................... 107

Needs and Drives ............................................................................................................... 107

Types of Motivation ........................................................................................................... 108

Theories of Motivation ...................................................................................................... 112

Mental Conflict of Motives ............................................................................................... 114

Types of Mental Conflict ................................................................................................... 114

Frustration ......................................................................................................................... 116

Sources of Frustration ....................................................................................................... 117

How to Resolve Mental Conflict and Frustration .............................................................. 117

CHAPTER 9 Emotion and Stress .....................................................................121

Definition of Emotion ........................................................................................................ 122

Nature of Emotion ............................................................................................................. 122

Types of Emotion .............................................................................................................. 123

Emotion and Physiological Changes ................................................................................. 124

Technique of Controlling Emotions .................................................................................. 125

Theories of Emotion .......................................................................................................... 126

Emotion and Health ........................................................................................................... 128

Stress ................................................................................................................................ 128

Stress Cycle and Stressors ................................................................................................. 128

Effects of Stress on Health and Illness .............................................................................. 129

Coping With Stress ............................................................................................................ 130

Alteration of Emotion ........................................................................................................ 131

Psychometric Assessment of Emotion .............................................................................. 131

CHAPTER 10 Attitude ......................................................................................135

ABC Model of Attitude ..................................................................................................... 136

Factors Influencing Attitude Formation............................................................................. 137

How to Change Attitudes .................................................................................................. 137

Psychometric Assessment of Attitude ............................................................................... 138

Implication of Attitude in Nurses ...................................................................................... 138

CHAPTER 11 Personality .................................................................................141

Definitions of Personality .................................................................................................. 142

Characteristics of Personality ............................................................................................ 142

Theories of Personality or Approaches to Study Personality ............................................ 143

Determinants of Personality .............................................................................................. 150

Psychometric Assessment of Personality .......................................................................... 151

Projective Tests .................................................................................................................. 152

Personality Disorders or Alterations in Personality .......................................................... 153

Implication of Personality in Nurses ................................................................................. 155

CHAPTER 12 Developmental Psychology and Psychology of Vulnerable Individual ..............................................................158

Historical Background of Human Development Study ..................................................... 158

Psychology of People at Different Ages From Infancy to Old Age .................................. 159

Theories of Human Development ..................................................................................... 165

Factors Influencing on Human Development .................................................................... 172

Psychology of Vulnerable Individual ................................................................................ 172

Psychology of Group ......................................................................................................... 174

Groupthink ........................................................................................................................ 174

Prejudice and Stereotype ................................................................................................... 174

CHAPTER 13 Mental Health and Hygiene .........................................................177

Characteristics of a Mentally Healthy Person ................................................................... 178

Mental Hygiene ................................................................................................................. 178

Mental Hygiene Movement ............................................................................................... 180

Mental Illness .................................................................................................................... 180

Ego Defence Mechanism or Adjustment Mechanism ....................................................... 181

Classification of Mental Disorders .................................................................................... 183

National Mental Health Programme in India .................................................................... 184

Prevention of Mental Health ............................................................................................. 187

Guidance and Counselling................................................................................................. 188

CHAPTER 14 Psychological Assessment ..........................................................194

What Is a Psychological Test? ........................................................................................... 194

Characteristics of a Good Psychological Test ................................................................... 194

Classification of Psychological Tests or Types of Psychometric Assessment ................... 195

Importance of Psychological Assessment in Nursing ....................................................... 196

Appendix .............................................................................................................................................. 199

Glossary ............................................................................................................................................... 211

Index .................................................................................................................................................... 219

Details

No. of pages:
235
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
eBook ISBN:
9788131253267
Paperback ISBN:
9788131253250

About the Author

Stephen Babu

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.