Psychology for Health Professionals
1st Edition
Description
This book provides an introduction to psychology for allied health students and it encourages an understanding of the complex and interactive nature of the factors which influence an individual’s health behaviours and health outcomes. Through the use of real life examples, contemporary research and case studies students will be able to apply the material in the text to the health behaviours of the people they care for, their colleagues and themselves. Unlike many health psychology textbooks this new book examines individual personality and psychological theory within the social context of people’s lives. This approach is taken because of the increasing awareness that a person’s behaviour is not only influenced by internal biological and psychological factors, but also by external factors within the person’s social and physical environment. The first half of the book outlines psychological and other relevant theory whilst in the second half those theories are applied to health issues and healthcare practice. Chapters 1—5 presents psychological, lifespan and social theory; chapter 6 addresses the role and contribution of research to healthcare practice; and chapters 7—13 covers the psychological aspects of specific health encounters, issues and interventions.
Key Features
- developmental psychology – theories of development and how do we study development along with problems of researching early lifespan development are also discussed. Behavioural interventions with children, adolescents and their families are highlighted
- models and theories which provide an understanding of and suggest strategies to change health behaviours are presented, as are explanations for human responses to stress, pain and loss
- critical thinking questions, case studies and examples of research are included throughout the text to encourage students to reflect on the application of theory to practice, and activities are provided for lecturers to use in the classroom
- learning objectives, critical reflection boxes, diagrams and figures to enhance learning, cases studies from different health professions, chapter summaries, glossaries, recommended reading lists, internet based resources, challenge questions and exercises
- Evolve website – the activities, case studies, testbanks and powerpoint presentations will complete the package and further demonstrate the integration of psychological principles within the health context
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Psychology: an introduction
Chapter 2 Lifespan: Early years—pre birth – adolescence
Chapter 3 Lifespan: Later years—adulthood & ageing
Chapter 4 Health and Health Psychology
Chapter 5 Social Context of Behaviour
Chapter 6 Research for Health Professionals
Chapter7 Understanding and Changing Health Behaviours
Chapter 8 Communication for Health CarePractitioners
Chapter 9 Partnerships in health
Chapter 10 Stress and coping
Chapter 11 Loss
Chapter 12 Pain
Chapter 13 Health promotion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2009
- Published:
- 25th June 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729577977
About the Author
Patricia Barkway
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Stream Coordinator Mental Health Nursing Programs, Flinders University, Adelaide, Australia
Reviews
"The material covered [in the various chapters] is undoubtedly relevant, up to date, and has some nice features; the emphasis on social inequalities and cultural factors as important considerations for those involved in the delivery of healthcare is particularly good."
Reviewed by: British Journal of Occupational Therapy Date: Nov 2014