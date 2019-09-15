Psychology: An Introduction for Health Professionals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729542968, 9780729587143

Psychology: An Introduction for Health Professionals

1st Edition

Authors: Patricia Barkway
eBook ISBN: 9780729587143
Paperback ISBN: 9780729542968
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th September 2019
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780729587143
Paperback ISBN:
9780729542968

About the Author

Patricia Barkway

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Stream Coordinator Mental Health Nursing Programs, Flinders University, Adelaide, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.