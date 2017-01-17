Psychologically Informed Physiotherapy

Foreword by Roberto Martinez

Preface

Dedication

Acknowledgements

Contributors

1 Professionalism And The Psychology Of Professional Identity In Health Care

Graham Copnell

2 The Biopsychosocial Model: An Overview

Alec Rickard

3 Screen For Red Flags First: Don’t Take The ‘Bio’ Out Of Biopsychosocial

Sue Greenhalgh, James Selfe

4 Psychosocial Aspects Of Practitioners: Adapting Our Interactions With Others To Form Empowering Relationships

Jennifer E Green-Wilson

5 Stress, Pain And Recovery: Neuro-Immune-Endocrine Interactions And Clinical Practice

Lester E Jones

6 Care Of The Anxious Patient: Understanding And Managing Anxiety Through Cognitive And Person-Centred Strategies

Andrew L Evans, Anthony J Hickey

7 Supporting, Complementary, Alternative And Evolving Models Of Practice: Towards The Development Of Your Biopsychosocial Practice

Alan Chamberlain

8 The Psychology Of The Athlete – The Physiotherapist’s Perspective

Andrew Mitchell

9 Using Counselling And Psychological Strategies Within Physiotherapy

Louise Henstock, Helen Carruthers, Christine Parker

10 Making Evidence-Based Decisions And Measuring Effectiveness In Psychologically Informed Practice

Louise Henstock, Helen Carruthers

11 Using Psychological Interventions As A Student Or Newly Qualified Physiotherapist – Personal Reflections 1 Year Post Qualifying

Katherine E Crook

Index