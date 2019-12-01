Psychological Processes in Social Media

Dr. Rosanna Guadagno is a Researcher with the Peace Innovation Lab at Stanford University. She received her Ph.D. in Social Psychology from Arizona State University and completed her postdoctoral work at the Research Center for Virtual Environments and Behavior at the University of California at Santa Barbara. She has previously been on the faculties of the University of Alabama and the University of Texas at Dallas, and has been visiting faculty at the University of California at Berkeley. Dr. Guadagno also previously served as a Program Director at the National Science Foundation managing three programs: Social Psychology; the Science of Learning Centers; and Secure and Trustworthy Cyberspace (SaTC). Her research interests focus on the confluence of three main areas: Social Influence and Persuasion, Mediated-Communication, and Gender Roles. Her work has been published in journals such as: Perspectives on Psychological Science, Psychological Inquiry, Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, Computers in Human Behavior, Media Psychology, CyberPsychology, Behavior, & Social Networking, and Sex Roles; covered in the press by: CBS News, The New York Times, The Atlantic Monthly, The New Yorker, The Associated Press, ESPN, The New Scientist, MSNBC, and Alabama Public Radio. Dr. Guadagno is an expert blogger for Psychology Today, is on the editorial board for the journals Basic and Applied Social Psychology and Psychology of Popular Media Culture, and is the Editor of the International Journal of Interactive Communication Systems and Technologies. Her work is supported by the National Science Foundation.