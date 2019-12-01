Psychological Processes in Social Media
1st Edition
Why We Click
Psychological Processes in Social Media: Why We Click examines both the positive and negative psychological aspects of social media usage. The book covers a broad range of topics, such as research methods, social influence, power and the use of social media in political movements, prosocial behavior, trolling and cyberbullying, friendship, romantic relationships, and much more. Emphasizing the marriage of theory and application throughout, the book offers an illuminating look at the psychological implications and processes surrounding the use of social media.
- Integrates research from psychology, communication and media studies
- Explores emotional contagion, memes, aggression, identity and relationships
- Includes sections on gender differences in social media usage
- Identifies positive and negative psychological aspects of social media usage
Researchers and students in psychology; media/communication studies researchers and students
1. Studying Social Behavior Online
2. The Self; Personality Matters
3. Gender and Cultural Considerations
4. Social Influence Processes
5. Virality and Emotional Contagion
6. Group Dynamics
7. Power and Politics
8. Interpersonal Relationships
9. Mediated Aggression
10. Stereotyping, Prejudice, and Discrimination
11. Helping and Prosocial Behavior
12. Social Media Use Among Children and Adolescents
13. Implications for Mental and Physical Health
14. Language and Textual Expression
15. Future Considerations
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128113202
Rosanna Guadagno
Dr. Rosanna Guadagno is a Researcher with the Peace Innovation Lab at Stanford University. She received her Ph.D. in Social Psychology from Arizona State University and completed her postdoctoral work at the Research Center for Virtual Environments and Behavior at the University of California at Santa Barbara. She has previously been on the faculties of the University of Alabama and the University of Texas at Dallas, and has been visiting faculty at the University of California at Berkeley. Dr. Guadagno also previously served as a Program Director at the National Science Foundation managing three programs: Social Psychology; the Science of Learning Centers; and Secure and Trustworthy Cyberspace (SaTC). Her research interests focus on the confluence of three main areas: Social Influence and Persuasion, Mediated-Communication, and Gender Roles. Her work has been published in journals such as: Perspectives on Psychological Science, Psychological Inquiry, Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, Computers in Human Behavior, Media Psychology, CyberPsychology, Behavior, & Social Networking, and Sex Roles; covered in the press by: CBS News, The New York Times, The Atlantic Monthly, The New Yorker, The Associated Press, ESPN, The New Scientist, MSNBC, and Alabama Public Radio. Dr. Guadagno is an expert blogger for Psychology Today, is on the editorial board for the journals Basic and Applied Social Psychology and Psychology of Popular Media Culture, and is the Editor of the International Journal of Interactive Communication Systems and Technologies. Her work is supported by the National Science Foundation.
Peace Innovation Lab, Stanford University