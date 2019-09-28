Psychological Issues in the ICU,Infectious Disease Clinics of North America

Dr. Chapa has assembled top-notch authors to write clinical reviews on the important topic of psychologic issues in the ICU. The issue focuses not only psychologic issues of patients in the ICU but also on issues facing critical care nurses working in the ICU. Articles are devoted to the following topics: Caring for the Caregiver in the ICU; Delirium vs. Dementia in ICU; Pediatric Delirium in ICU; Sarcopenia and Psychosocial Variables in ICU; Impact of Early Mobility in ICU on Psychological Issues; Intensive Care Syndrome; PTSD in ICU Nurses; Burnout Syndrome; Management Strategies in the ICU to Improve Psychosocial outcomes; and Psychologic Issues of Patient Transition from Intensive Care to Palliative Care. Readers will come away with current information they need to provide quality care with positive patient outcomes.