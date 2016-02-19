Psychological Foundations of Attitudes
1st Edition
Description
Psychological Foundations of Attitudes presents various approaches and theories about attitudes. The book opens with a chapter on the development of attitude theory from 1930 to 1950. This is followed by separate chapters on the principles of the attitude-reinforcer-discriminative system; a systematic test of a learning theory analysis of interpersonal attraction; a "spread of effect" in attitude formation; Hullian learning theory; and possible origins of learned attitudinal cognitions. Subsequent chapters deal with mechanisms through which attitudes can function as both independent and dependent variables in the attitude-behavior link; and the problem of how people go about applying a summary label to their attitudes and the reciprocal effects that rating has on the content of attitude. The final chapters discuss a commodity theory that relates selective social communication to value formation; the freedoms there are in regard to attitudes; attitude change occasioned by actions which are discrepant from one's previously existing attitudes or values; and the conflict-theory approach to attitude change.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Part I: Introduction
1. The Emergence of Attitude Theory: 1930-1950
Contributors to Attitude Theory Development
Concluding Comments
References
Part II: Learning-Behavior Theory Contributions to Attitude Theory
2. Social Behaviorism and Human Motivation: Principles of the Attitude-Reinforcer-Discriminative System
Integrated Learning Principles
Integrated Learning Principles and Human Motivation Theory
Implications, Applications, and Extensions
References
3. A Learning Theory Approach to Interpersonal Attitudes
The Learning of Positive Interpersonal Attitudes
Consequences of Liking
Summary
References
4. A "Spread of Effect" in Attitude Formation
Rationale and Hypotheses
Experimental Procedure
Experimental Data
General Conclusions
References
5. An Extension of Hullian Learning Theory to Persuasive Communication
Introduction
Instrumental Learning of Attitudes
Classical Conditioning of Attitudes
Summary
References
6. Cognitive Learning, Cognitive Response to Persuasion, and Attitude Change
Cognitive Responses to Persuasion
Studies of Cognitive Learning and Attitude Change
Conclusion — Cognitive Process, Cognitive Learning, and Attitude Change
References
7. Personality and Attitude Change: an Information-Processing Theory
The Nature of a Systems Theory
Two Experiments Designed to Test the Systems Theory
References
8. Attitudes as Self-Descriptions: Another Look at the Attitude-Behavior Link
Attitudes as Descriptions of Internal States
Attitudes as Descriptions of Behavior
Behavior as a Function of Attitudes
References
Part III: Cognitive Integration Theory Contributions to Attitude Theory
9. Psychological Perspective and Attitude Change
A Perspective Model for Attitudes
Tests of the Perspective Model
Discussion
References
10. Implications of Commodity Theory for Value Change
Illustrative Problem Areas
Commodity Theory
Published Evidence
Summary of Unpublished Evidence
Review and Evaluation
References
11. Attitude Change from Threat to Attitudinal Freedom
What Freedoms are There with Regard to Attitudes?
What are the Threats to Attitudinal Freedom?
Relevant Evidence
References
12. Attitude Change through Discrepant Action: a Functional Analysis
A Functional Analysis of Discrepant Action and Attitude Change
A Comparison of Dissonance and Functional Theory Interpretations
A Study of the Effects of Moral and Hedonic Dilemmas on Issue and Task Attitudes
Moral and Hedonic Dilemmas in a PD Game
References
13. A Conflict-Theory Approach to Attitude Change and Decision Making
Stages in the Decision Making Process
Some Implications of the Analysis of States
Sources of Decisional Conflict: the Balance Sheet Model
Commitment and Postdecisional Conflict
The Continuity of Pre- and Postdecisional Conflicts
Alternative Modes of Conflict Resolution
References
Part IV: Conclusion
14. On Defining Attitude and Attitude Theory
Attitude Definition
A Framework for the Theoretical Study of Attitudes
Contributions to Attitude Theory
Summary
Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 426
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483258515