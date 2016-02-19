Psychological Development in the Elementary Year
1st Edition
Psychological Development in the Elementary Years is the second in a series of reviews relating current theory and research on psychological development to educational practice. The book discusses the significance and change in psychological sex roles; peer relations; and the development and regulation of aggression in young children. The text also describes the acquisition of self-control; the developmental trends in the learning processes; and the foundations and direction of cognitive development. The theory and research on children's achievement; the family influences on language and cognitive development and the personal and social causation in the school context are also considered. The book further tackles the behavioral perspective of children with learning and behavior problems. Psychologists, psychiatrists, behavioral psychologists, and students taking related courses will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of contributors
Preface
Part One / Social Interaction Processes
1 / Psychological Sex Roles: Significance and Change
Conceptions of Sex Roles
Issues in the Measurement of Sex Roles
Acquisition of Children's Sex Roles
Sex Roles in Educational Settings
Interventions in Educational Settings
References
2 / Peer Relations
Current Status of the Field of Peer Relations
Theoretical Bases For The Development of Peer Relations
Development and Peer Experiences
Personal Characteristics and Peer Acceptance
Educational Interventions and Peer Behavior
References
3 / The Development and Regulation of Aggression in Young Children
General Patterns of Aggression
Family Influences on Aggression
Television Influences on Aggression
Peer Group and Teacher Influences on Aggression
Situational Factors That Influence Aggression
Concluding Note
References
4 / The Acquisition of Self-Control
Teaching Self-Control Through Consequences, Verbal Means (Reasoning, Manipulation of Attribution), and Example
Teaching Self-Control Skills Directly
Conclusions
References
Part Two / Cognitive Processes
5 / Learning Processes: Developmental Trends
Earlier Literature
Current Theoretical Trends
The Memory System
Sensory Registers and Transfer to Short-Term Memory
Short-Term Memory
Long-Term Memory Structure
Retrieval From Long-Term Memory in Children
Development of Metamemory
Educational Implications
Conclusions
References
6 / Cognitive Development: Foundations and Directions
Cognition in the Early Elementary School Years
The Utilization of Strategies: Implications for Developmental Differences
Summary
References
7 / Theory and Research on Children's Achievement
The Concept of Achievement
Determinants of Achievement and Achievement Behavior in the Immediate Situation
Factors Influencing the Development of Achievement Orientations and Dispositions
Noninteractional and Interactional Assumptions in the Study of Achievement
Current Status of Research on Children's Achievement
References
Part Three / Social Influences
8 / Family Influences on Language and Cognitive Development
Families as Competent Teachers
Family Influences on Language Development
Family Influences on Cognitive Development
The Impact of Contemporary Factors on Family Interactional Systems
Conclusions
References
9 / Personal and Social Causation in the School Context
Locus of Control
Learned Helplessness
Environmental Factors
Teacher Expectancies
Conclusions and Implications
References
Part Four / Developmental Problems
10 / Children With Learning and Behavior Problems: A Behavioral Perspective
Changing Concepts and Practice
Developmental and Transitional Nature of Problems
Classes of Exceptional Learning and Behavior Characteristics Behavior Deficits
Classes of Learning and Behavior Deficits
Excessive Behavior Characteristics
Classes of Excessive Behaviors
Interrelationships of Exceptional Characteristics
Behavioral Assessment
Remediation and Prevention of Problems Through Individualized Instructional Management
References
Index
Judith Worell
Dr. Worell is the current president of the APA division on the psychology of women, and past editor of Psychology of Women Quarterly. She has also chaired the publication board of APA and is section editor of APA's Encyclopedia of Psychology on gender issues. Worell was the unanimous selection to head this encyclopedia by scholars in the field.I am a licensed clinical psychologist, recently retired as professor and department chair from the University of Kentucky, Department of Education and Counseling Psychology. I received my PhD at Ohio State University, have taught at Portland State University, Oklahoma State University, and was a research Associate in the department of Psychiatry at the University of Iowa. I have also been in private practice, seeing families with behaviorally-disturbed children. Most recently I regard myself as a feminist therapist with a focus on the issues that motivate women to seek professional help.I have been very active in psychological organizations-was President of the Kentucky Psych Association, the Southeastern Psych Association, and the Society for the Psychology of Women, (a division of the American Psychological Association). In APA, I have been a member and chair of the publications and communications board, which publishes all their books and journals. I was Associate Editor of their major clinical journal, the Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology, and for 6 years was editor of the major research journal on women, Psychology of Women Quarterly. I have had many awards for distinguished contributions, including Outstanding Graduate Professor at UK, Distinguished Leader for Women in Psychology, an honorary doctorate from Colby-Sawyer college, distinguished Kentucky psychologist, etc. I have over 100 publications and presentations in professional books, journals, and meetings. My previous books include:Beyond Appearance: A new look at adolescent girls (1999), Co-Edi
University of Kentucky, Lexington, U.S.A.