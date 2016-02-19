Psychological Development in the Elementary Year - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127640501, 9781483220772

Psychological Development in the Elementary Year

1st Edition

Editors: Judith Worell
eBook ISBN: 9781483220772
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1982
Page Count: 496
Description

Psychological Development in the Elementary Years is the second in a series of reviews relating current theory and research on psychological development to educational practice. The book discusses the significance and change in psychological sex roles; peer relations; and the development and regulation of aggression in young children. The text also describes the acquisition of self-control; the developmental trends in the learning processes; and the foundations and direction of cognitive development. The theory and research on children's achievement; the family influences on language and cognitive development and the personal and social causation in the school context are also considered. The book further tackles the behavioral perspective of children with learning and behavior problems. Psychologists, psychiatrists, behavioral psychologists, and students taking related courses will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of contributors

Preface

Part One / Social Interaction Processes

1 / Psychological Sex Roles: Significance and Change

Conceptions of Sex Roles

Issues in the Measurement of Sex Roles

Acquisition of Children's Sex Roles

Sex Roles in Educational Settings

Interventions in Educational Settings

References

2 / Peer Relations

Current Status of the Field of Peer Relations

Theoretical Bases For The Development of Peer Relations

Development and Peer Experiences

Personal Characteristics and Peer Acceptance

Educational Interventions and Peer Behavior

References

3 / The Development and Regulation of Aggression in Young Children

General Patterns of Aggression

Family Influences on Aggression

Television Influences on Aggression

Peer Group and Teacher Influences on Aggression

Situational Factors That Influence Aggression

Concluding Note

References

4 / The Acquisition of Self-Control

Teaching Self-Control Through Consequences, Verbal Means (Reasoning, Manipulation of Attribution), and Example

Teaching Self-Control Skills Directly

Conclusions

References

Part Two / Cognitive Processes

5 / Learning Processes: Developmental Trends

Earlier Literature

Current Theoretical Trends

The Memory System

Sensory Registers and Transfer to Short-Term Memory

Short-Term Memory

Long-Term Memory Structure

Retrieval From Long-Term Memory in Children

Development of Metamemory

Educational Implications

Conclusions

References

6 / Cognitive Development: Foundations and Directions

Cognition in the Early Elementary School Years

The Utilization of Strategies: Implications for Developmental Differences

Summary

References

7 / Theory and Research on Children's Achievement

The Concept of Achievement

Determinants of Achievement and Achievement Behavior in the Immediate Situation

Factors Influencing the Development of Achievement Orientations and Dispositions

Noninteractional and Interactional Assumptions in the Study of Achievement

Current Status of Research on Children's Achievement

References

Part Three / Social Influences

8 / Family Influences on Language and Cognitive Development

Families as Competent Teachers

Family Influences on Language Development

Family Influences on Cognitive Development

The Impact of Contemporary Factors on Family Interactional Systems

Conclusions

References

9 / Personal and Social Causation in the School Context

Locus of Control

Learned Helplessness

Environmental Factors

Teacher Expectancies

Conclusions and Implications

References

Part Four / Developmental Problems

10 / Children With Learning and Behavior Problems: A Behavioral Perspective

Changing Concepts and Practice

Developmental and Transitional Nature of Problems

Classes of Exceptional Learning and Behavior Characteristics Behavior Deficits

Classes of Learning and Behavior Deficits

Excessive Behavior Characteristics

Classes of Excessive Behaviors

Interrelationships of Exceptional Characteristics

Behavioral Assessment

Remediation and Prevention of Problems Through Individualized Instructional Management

References

Index


About the Editor

Judith Worell

Dr. Worell is the current president of the APA division on the psychology of women, and past editor of Psychology of Women Quarterly. She has also chaired the publication board of APA and is section editor of APA's Encyclopedia of Psychology on gender issues. Worell was the unanimous selection to head this encyclopedia by scholars in the field.I am a licensed clinical psychologist, recently retired as professor and department chair from the University of Kentucky, Department of Education and Counseling Psychology. I received my PhD at Ohio State University, have taught at Portland State University, Oklahoma State University, and was a research Associate in the department of Psychiatry at the University of Iowa. I have also been in private practice, seeing families with behaviorally-disturbed children. Most recently I regard myself as a feminist therapist with a focus on the issues that motivate women to seek professional help.I have been very active in psychological organizations-was President of the Kentucky Psych Association, the Southeastern Psych Association, and the Society for the Psychology of Women, (a division of the American Psychological Association). In APA, I have been a member and chair of the publications and communications board, which publishes all their books and journals. I was Associate Editor of their major clinical journal, the Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology, and for 6 years was editor of the major research journal on women, Psychology of Women Quarterly. I have had many awards for distinguished contributions, including Outstanding Graduate Professor at UK, Distinguished Leader for Women in Psychology, an honorary doctorate from Colby-Sawyer college, distinguished Kentucky psychologist, etc. I have over 100 publications and presentations in professional books, journals, and meetings. My previous books include:Beyond Appearance: A new look at adolescent girls (1999), Co-Edi

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Kentucky, Lexington, U.S.A.

Ratings and Reviews

