Psychological Care for Families: Before, During and After Birth presents the significance of psychological care and the positive effect on outcomes when it is done well. This book provides an understanding of the emotional needs of families.

Organized into six chapters, this book begins with an overview of the improvements in outcomes that result from increased input by midwives and health visitors. This text then examines the individual and interrelated needs of the fetus/baby, the mother/primary caretaker, and the father/primary supporter. Other chapters consider the provision of health care during pregnancy, birth, and postnatal period, which involve the giving of psychological care to all the members of the family units. This book discusses as well the interaction that develops between a newborn baby and the mother or the primary caretaker. The final chapter deals with the serious problems that the mother, father, siblings, and baby may experience through their mutual interactions.

This book is a valuable resource for midwives, nurses, and health care professionals.