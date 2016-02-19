Psychological Care for Families
1st Edition
Before, During and After Birth
Description
Psychological Care for Families: Before, During and After Birth presents the significance of psychological care and the positive effect on outcomes when it is done well. This book provides an understanding of the emotional needs of families.
Organized into six chapters, this book begins with an overview of the improvements in outcomes that result from increased input by midwives and health visitors. This text then examines the individual and interrelated needs of the fetus/baby, the mother/primary caretaker, and the father/primary supporter. Other chapters consider the provision of health care during pregnancy, birth, and postnatal period, which involve the giving of psychological care to all the members of the family units. This book discusses as well the interaction that develops between a newborn baby and the mother or the primary caretaker. The final chapter deals with the serious problems that the mother, father, siblings, and baby may experience through their mutual interactions.
This book is a valuable resource for midwives, nurses, and health care professionals.
Table of Contents
Foreword by Mary Cronk
Preface
Acknowledgments
Introduction: In the Beginning is the Family
1 Pregnancy
The Mother's Adjustment to Pregnancy
The Father's Adjustment to Pregnancy
Relationship Changes during Pregnancy
The Fetus
The Effects of Psychological Distress during Pregnancy
Social Support during Pregnancy
Alleviation of Psychological Distress during Pregnancy
Overview and Summary
Further Reading
References
2 Birth
Stress and Anxiety in Childbirth
Pain in Childbirth
Preparation for Childbirth
Coping with Childbirth
Social Support in Childbirth
The Father's Experience of Childbirth
Overview and Summary
Further Reading
References
3 Immediate Postnatal Period
The Mother's Experience
The Baby's Abilities
Mother-Infant Interaction
The Father
Overview and Summary
Further Reading
References
4 When Things Go Wrong
Caesarian Birth
Childbirth as a Traumatic Experience
Miscarriage, Stillbirth and Neonatal Death
The Birth of a Handicapped Child
Premature Birth and the Separation of Mother and Baby
Overview and Summary
Further Reading
References
5 The Early Months
The Mother
The Father
Relationship Changes in the Postnatal Period
Adjustment in Siblings
Difficulties in Adjustment
Adult-Infant Interaction
Overview and Summary
Further Reading
References
6 Problems
The Mother
The Father
Siblings
Consequences of Serious Psychological Distress in Mothers, Fathers and Siblings during the Postnatal Period
Resolution
The Baby
Problems in Mother-Infant Interaction
Consequences of Disrupted Mother-Infant Interaction
Resolution
Overview and summary
Further reading
References
Epilogue: Caring for and Caring About
Appendix: Sources of Support and Advice
Index
Details
- 272
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
- 10th March 1992
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9781483141251