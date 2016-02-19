Psychological Care for Families - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750600606, 9781483141251

Psychological Care for Families

1st Edition

Before, During and After Birth

Authors: Catherine A. Niven
eBook ISBN: 9781483141251
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 10th March 1992
Page Count: 272
Description

Psychological Care for Families: Before, During and After Birth presents the significance of psychological care and the positive effect on outcomes when it is done well. This book provides an understanding of the emotional needs of families.

Organized into six chapters, this book begins with an overview of the improvements in outcomes that result from increased input by midwives and health visitors. This text then examines the individual and interrelated needs of the fetus/baby, the mother/primary caretaker, and the father/primary supporter. Other chapters consider the provision of health care during pregnancy, birth, and postnatal period, which involve the giving of psychological care to all the members of the family units. This book discusses as well the interaction that develops between a newborn baby and the mother or the primary caretaker. The final chapter deals with the serious problems that the mother, father, siblings, and baby may experience through their mutual interactions.

This book is a valuable resource for midwives, nurses, and health care professionals.

Table of Contents


Foreword by Mary Cronk

Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction: In the Beginning is the Family

1 Pregnancy

The Mother's Adjustment to Pregnancy

The Father's Adjustment to Pregnancy

Relationship Changes during Pregnancy

The Fetus

The Effects of Psychological Distress during Pregnancy

Social Support during Pregnancy

Alleviation of Psychological Distress during Pregnancy

Overview and Summary

Further Reading

References

2 Birth

Stress and Anxiety in Childbirth

Pain in Childbirth

Preparation for Childbirth

Coping with Childbirth

Social Support in Childbirth

The Father's Experience of Childbirth

Overview and Summary

Further Reading

References

3 Immediate Postnatal Period

The Mother's Experience

The Baby's Abilities

Mother-Infant Interaction

The Father

Overview and Summary

Further Reading

References

4 When Things Go Wrong

Caesarian Birth

Childbirth as a Traumatic Experience

Miscarriage, Stillbirth and Neonatal Death

The Birth of a Handicapped Child

Premature Birth and the Separation of Mother and Baby

Overview and Summary

Further Reading

References

5 The Early Months

The Mother

The Father

Relationship Changes in the Postnatal Period

Adjustment in Siblings

Difficulties in Adjustment

Adult-Infant Interaction

Overview and Summary

Further Reading

References

6 Problems

The Mother

The Father

Siblings

Consequences of Serious Psychological Distress in Mothers, Fathers and Siblings during the Postnatal Period

Resolution

The Baby

Problems in Mother-Infant Interaction

Consequences of Disrupted Mother-Infant Interaction

Resolution

Overview and summary

Further reading

References

Epilogue: Caring for and Caring About

Appendix: Sources of Support and Advice

Index

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483141251

Catherine A. Niven

