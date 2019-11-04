Psychologic Issues in the ICU, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323682312, 9780323682787

Psychologic Issues in the ICU, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics of North America, Volume 31-4

1st Edition

Editors: Deborah W Chapa
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323682312
eBook ISBN: 9780323682787
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th November 2019
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Dr. Chapa has assembled top-notch authors to write clinical reviews on the important topic of psychologic issues in the ICU. The issue focuses not only psychologic issues of patients in the ICU but also on issues facing critical care nurses working in the ICU. Articles are devoted to the following topics: Caring for the Caregiver in the ICU; Delirium vs. Dementia in ICU; Pediatric Delirium in ICU; Sarcopenia and Psychosocial Variables in ICU; Impact of Early Mobility in ICU on Psychological Issues; Intensive Care Syndrome; PTSD in ICU Nurses; Burnout Syndrome; Management Strategies in the ICU to Improve Psychosocial outcomes; and Psychologic Issues of Patient Transition from Intensive Care to Palliative Care. Readers will come away with current information they need to provide quality care with positive patient outcomes.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
4th November 2019
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323682312
eBook ISBN:
9780323682787

About the Editors

Deborah W Chapa Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.