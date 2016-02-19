Psychoendocrinology
1st Edition
Description
Psychoendocrinology covers the advances in the field of biology and the development of highly refined measurement techniques for hormones. The book discusses the partitioning of neuroendocrine steroids and peptides between vascular and cerebral compartments; the mechanisms of the female reproductive behavior; and the sensory, hormonal, and neural determinant of maternal behavior. The text describes the effects of sexual behavior on gonadal function in rodents; the hormonal regulation of learning performance; and the hormonal modulation of memory. The psychobiological perspective on the psychoneuroendocrinology of stress and the behavioral effects of the endogenous opioids are also considered. The book further tackles the hormonal interactions on temperature regulation and temperature regulation under modified physiological states. Endocrinologists, psychobiologists, neurologists, neurobiologists, and students taking related courses will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Contributors
Preface
Chapter One Partitioning of Neuroendocrine Steroids and Peptides between Vascular and Cerebral Compartments
I. Introduction
II. Steroid Hormones
III. Cortisol
IV. Gonadal Steroids
V. Neuroendocrine Peptides
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter Two Mechanisms of Female Reproductive Behavior
I. Introduction
II. Receptor-Mediated Functions in Hypothalamic and Preoptic Neurons
III. Brainstem Mechanisms and Circuitry
IV. Spinal Mechanisms and Circuitry
V. Summary
References
Chapter Three Maternal Behavior: Sensory, Hormonal, and Neural Determinants
I. Introduction
II. Description of Components, Chronology, and Functional Analysis
III. Sensory Regulation
IV. Hormonal Regulation: One Hormone, Two Hormones, Three Hormones, . . . More
V. Brain Lesions and Maternal Behavior
VI. Neuroendocrine Integration of Maternal Behavior: Possible Sites and Mechanisms of Hormone Action
VII. Conclusions and Comparative Perspective
References
Chapter Four Effects of Sexual Behavior on Gonadal Function in Rodents
I. Interactions between Behavior and Hormones
II. Effects of Behavior on the Rate of Sexual Development
III. Induction of Estrus in Adult Females
IV. Induction of Progestational Hormone Secretion
V. Behavioral Control of Testicular Hormone Secretion
VI. Summary
References
Chapter Five Hormonal Regulation of Learning Performance
I. Introduction
II. Hormones of Pituitary Origin
III. Gut and Brain Hormones
IV. Steroid Hormones
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter Six Hormonal Modulation of Memory
I. Introduction
II. Peripheral Catecholamines
III. ACTH and Corticosterone
IV. Opioid Peptides
V. Vasopressin and Oxytocin
VI. Hormonal and Transmitter Interactions
References
Chapter Seven Psychoneuroendocrinology of Stress: A Psychobiological Perspective
I. Introduction
II. Pituitary-Adrenal System
III. Pituitary-Gonadal System and Stress
IV. Conclusion
References
Chapter Eight Endogenous Opioids and Behavior
I. Introduction
II. Distribution of Opiate Receptors in the Brain
III. Some Pharmacological Effects of Morphine
IV. Precursors and Structures of Endogenous Opioids
V. Sources and Brain Distributions of the Opioid Peptides
VI. Interactions between Opioids and Stress-Related Endocrine Systems
VII. Pain and Analgesia
VIII. Stress-Induced Analgesia
IX. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter Nine Temperature Regulation
I. Introduction
II. Hormonal Interactions on Temperature Regulation
III. Temperature Regulation under Modified Physiological States
IV. Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 602
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th October 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216782