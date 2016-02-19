Psychoendocrinology covers the advances in the field of biology and the development of highly refined measurement techniques for hormones. The book discusses the partitioning of neuroendocrine steroids and peptides between vascular and cerebral compartments; the mechanisms of the female reproductive behavior; and the sensory, hormonal, and neural determinant of maternal behavior. The text describes the effects of sexual behavior on gonadal function in rodents; the hormonal regulation of learning performance; and the hormonal modulation of memory. The psychobiological perspective on the psychoneuroendocrinology of stress and the behavioral effects of the endogenous opioids are also considered. The book further tackles the hormonal interactions on temperature regulation and temperature regulation under modified physiological states. Endocrinologists, psychobiologists, neurologists, neurobiologists, and students taking related courses will find the book useful.

Table of Contents



Dedication

Contributors

Preface

Chapter One Partitioning of Neuroendocrine Steroids and Peptides between Vascular and Cerebral Compartments

I. Introduction

II. Steroid Hormones

III. Cortisol

IV. Gonadal Steroids

V. Neuroendocrine Peptides

VI. Conclusions

References

Chapter Two Mechanisms of Female Reproductive Behavior

I. Introduction

II. Receptor-Mediated Functions in Hypothalamic and Preoptic Neurons

III. Brainstem Mechanisms and Circuitry

IV. Spinal Mechanisms and Circuitry

V. Summary

References

Chapter Three Maternal Behavior: Sensory, Hormonal, and Neural Determinants

I. Introduction

II. Description of Components, Chronology, and Functional Analysis

III. Sensory Regulation

IV. Hormonal Regulation: One Hormone, Two Hormones, Three Hormones, . . . More

V. Brain Lesions and Maternal Behavior

VI. Neuroendocrine Integration of Maternal Behavior: Possible Sites and Mechanisms of Hormone Action

VII. Conclusions and Comparative Perspective

References

Chapter Four Effects of Sexual Behavior on Gonadal Function in Rodents

I. Interactions between Behavior and Hormones

II. Effects of Behavior on the Rate of Sexual Development

III. Induction of Estrus in Adult Females

IV. Induction of Progestational Hormone Secretion

V. Behavioral Control of Testicular Hormone Secretion

VI. Summary

References

Chapter Five Hormonal Regulation of Learning Performance

I. Introduction

II. Hormones of Pituitary Origin

III. Gut and Brain Hormones

IV. Steroid Hormones

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter Six Hormonal Modulation of Memory

I. Introduction

II. Peripheral Catecholamines

III. ACTH and Corticosterone

IV. Opioid Peptides

V. Vasopressin and Oxytocin

VI. Hormonal and Transmitter Interactions

References

Chapter Seven Psychoneuroendocrinology of Stress: A Psychobiological Perspective

I. Introduction

II. Pituitary-Adrenal System

III. Pituitary-Gonadal System and Stress

IV. Conclusion

References

Chapter Eight Endogenous Opioids and Behavior

I. Introduction

II. Distribution of Opiate Receptors in the Brain

III. Some Pharmacological Effects of Morphine

IV. Precursors and Structures of Endogenous Opioids

V. Sources and Brain Distributions of the Opioid Peptides

VI. Interactions between Opioids and Stress-Related Endocrine Systems

VII. Pain and Analgesia

VIII. Stress-Induced Analgesia

IX. Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter Nine Temperature Regulation

I. Introduction

II. Hormonal Interactions on Temperature Regulation

III. Temperature Regulation under Modified Physiological States

IV. Summary

References

Author Index

Subject Index

