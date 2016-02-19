Psychodynamics, Training, and Outcome in Brief Psychotherapy

Table of Contents



What this book is about

Acknowledgements

Part One Introduction to the Present Study

1 Beginning at the end

The Nurse Mourning her Fiancé

The Girl and the Mountain Tarn

The Miner"s Daughter

The Borderline Graduate Clerk

The Librarian who Sought Suffering

Conclusion

2 The present study: background, aims, methods

Balint"s Workshop

Malan"s Brief Psychotherapy Workshop

Previous follow-up studies at the Tavistock Clinic

Assessing outcome in previous follow-up studies

Method of working in the present study

Aims and characteristics of the present study

Previous work by other authors

The work of Davanloo

3 Measuring outcome

Introduction

The Sculptress with Nightmares

Scoring

The scoring of "false solutions"

Patients who are worse

Conclusion

4 Overview of the present study and its results

Introduction

The return rate

Eligibility for the study

Over-all results

The ages of patients in the study

Therapeutic aims

Patients who had subsequent treatment

Another moderately good result in an ineligible patient

Definition and scientific status of the present study

5 The therapists

Comment

6 Therapeutic technique and the two therapeutic triangles

The focal technique and focal patients

The two therapeutic triangles

Part Two Clinical Material

7 The conservative and radical techniques: two patients with favourable outcome

Introduction

Notes on the case histories

The Pacifist Conductor

The Sculptress with Nightmares

Discussion

8 Two further patients with favourable outcome

The Nurse Mourning her Fiancé

The Librarian who Sought Suffering

9 Two male patients with oedipal problems

Introduction

The Car Battery Man

The Betrayed Son

Discussion

10 A woman patient with oedipal problems

The Girl and the Mountain Tarn

11 The seven "best" cases, discussion

Total resolution"

Total resolution and the rest of the sample

Similarities within the sample

Relations with the opposite sex

12 False solutions: I. general. II. two patients with relatively adaptive false solutions

Introduction

False solutions: General

The Rebellious Script Writer

The Concert-goer in an Acute Panic

13 False solutions: III. three patients with less adaptive false solutions. IV. general discussion

The Hypomanic Advertising Executive

The Secretary in a State of Nirvana

The Self-driving Physicist

General discussion of false solutions

14 Two women who showed limited improvements

The Allergic Receptionist

Mother, or Teenage Daughter?

15 Patients who showed minimal improvements

The Acting-out Accounts Clerk

The Actress with Elocution Problems

The Miner"s Daughter

16 Patients who showed no improvement

The Anorexic Museum Assistant

The Psychiatric Nurse with Attacks of Rage

17 Discussion of the five patients who showed minimal or no improvement

18 Patients who were worse: I. three patients who were wrongly diagnosed at initial assessment

The Girl with Eye Problems

The Borderline Graduate Clerk

The Robot Man

19 Patients who were worse: IL a patient who ought to have given a favourable outcome

The Victimised Telephonist

20 A calculated risk ending in catastrophe

The Acutely Suicidal Receptionist

21 The five patients who were worse: discussion

Part Three Types of Changes Found at Follow-up

22 Types of change: general

Introduction

Overview

Discussion of Table 22.1

23 Emotional freeing

24 Resolution of maladaptive behaviour patterns

25 The ability to "be oneself

Conclusion

26 Symptoms

Discussion

27 Relations with the opposite sex: I. clinical material

Introduction

Clinical material

28 Relations with the opposite sex: II. problems of commitment

29 Problems of aggression and self-assertion: I. general

Introduction: maladaptive and adaptive forms of aggression The Determined Mother

The concept of constructive self-assertion

Constructive self-assertion in the present series

30 Problems of aggression and self-assertion: II. clinical material

31 Problems of aggression and self-assertion: III. discussion

Comparison between problems of self-assertion and problems with the opposite sex

Classification of problems over aggression

The causes of problems over aggression

Comments on Table 31.1

Improvements that occurred during therapy

"Subjective" and "objective" evidence

Part Four Research Results

32 Therapeutic effects during therapy

Comment

33 Can the improvements be attributed to therapy?

Introduction: the nature of the evidence

Patients in whom the improvements persisted at follow-up

Additional evidence from improvements that did not persist at follow-up

Comment

Conclusion

34 Selection criteria

Introduction

The evidence on the four criteria

The four criteria, conclusion

35 Further research results

Further disproof of the conservative view of brief psychotherapy

Types of patient treated and focus used

Transference

Therapeutic results

Two fresh observations from the present work

The possibility of "multi-focal" therapy

Brief therapy by trainees

Part Five The Value of the Work

36 The practical and theoretical value of the work: I. for trainees, supervisors, and psychotherapists in general

Introduction

Trainees, supervisors, and other therapists

Initial assessment

Psychopathology

Technique

Material and events of therapy

Conclusion

37 The practical value of the work: II. for psychotherapeutic clinics and III for patients

Psychotherapeutic clinics

Patients

The relevance to the position of brief psychotherapy in general

The present work in the context of the work of Davanloo

References

Index