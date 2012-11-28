Psychodynamic Approaches to Psychopathology, vol 1, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 22-1
1st Edition
Description
Psychodynamic Psychotherapy in Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics covers topics in three major categories in two volumes of this series: 1. Approaches to Specific Conditions; 2. Special Features in Working with Children; 3. Research Presented for the Clinician. Specific conditions covered are: Anxiety, Trauma, Depression, Eating Disorders, Incipient Borderline Personality Disorders, and the Medically Ill Youth. Special Features include the various therapies in Psychodynamic psychotherapy: Play Techniques, Use of Boardgames, Perspectives on Psychotropic Medications for Children, Parent Work, Family Therapy, and Dyadic Therapies. Research for Clinicians includes Neuroscience, Evidence Base, and Developmental Perspectives.
Details
