Psychobiology of Stress
1st Edition
A Study of Coping Men
Description
Psychobiology of Stress: A Study of Coping Men aims to present the results of an extensive study of the dynamics of the stress response in a population of healthy adult males. The book also discusses the relationship between physiological and psychological stress responses. The book is divided into four parts. Part I defines the problem statement, the methods used, and the data analyzed. This part also includes a discussion on the development of performance and fear experience. Part II details the different physiological and hormonal responses of the body in relation to stress. Part III covers the psychological tests conducted on the subjects, and Part IV explores the different psychobiological implications of the study. The text is recommended to clinicians and psychologists, especially those interested in the effects of stress on the human body and psyche.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323158992