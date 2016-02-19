Psychobiology of Stress - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127092508, 9780323158992

Psychobiology of Stress

1st Edition

A Study of Coping Men

Editors: Holger Ursin
eBook ISBN: 9780323158992
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 252
Description

Psychobiology of Stress: A Study of Coping Men aims to present the results of an extensive study of the dynamics of the stress response in a population of healthy adult males. The book also discusses the relationship between physiological and psychological stress responses. The book is divided into four parts. Part I defines the problem statement, the methods used, and the data analyzed. This part also includes a discussion on the development of performance and fear experience. Part II details the different physiological and hormonal responses of the body in relation to stress. Part III covers the psychological tests conducted on the subjects, and Part IV explores the different psychobiological implications of the study. The text is recommended to clinicians and psychologists, especially those interested in the effects of stress on the human body and psyche.

Table of Contents


Contents

Contributors

Preface

Contents of Recent Volumes

Satiety, Specifications, and Stop Rules: Feeding as Voluntary Action

I. Introduction

II. Postingestive Satiety

III. Oral Satiety

IV. Control of Voluntary Movements

V. Applications, Implications, and Speculations: Some Feeding Phenomena

VI. The Search for Substrates

VII. Conclusions

References

Drinking Elicited by Eating

I. Introduction

II. Abdominal Vagus as a Strategic Point of Entry

III. Pharmacological Probe for Drinking Elicited by Histamine

IV. Histaminergic Control of Drinking Elicited by Eating

V. Working Hypothesis for Histaminergic Control of Food-Related Drinking

VI. Interrelation of Histaminergic and Other Controls of Food-Related Drinking

VII. Formulation

VIII. Summary

References

Neural Substrates of Aggression and Rage in the Cat

I. Introduction

II. The Anatomy of Aggressive Behavior

III. Modulation of Aggressive Behavior by the Limbic-Midbrain Axis

IV. Neuropharmacological Studies of Aggressive Behavior

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

Investigating the Neural Circuitry of Brain Stimulation Reward

I. Introduction

II. Constraints from Psychophysical Studies

III. Constraints from Studies of Regional Brain Metabolism

IV. Constraints from Lesion Studies

V. Pharmacological Constraints on Medial Forebrain Bundle Reward

VI. Looking to the Future

References

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

About the Editor

Holger Ursin

