Psychobiological Aspects of Cognitive Growth
1st Edition
Description
Psychobiological Aspects of Cognitive Growth elucidates the psychobiological aspects of cognitive development. The goals of this book are limited to a description of what may be defined as ""borderline"" phenomena of cognitive development. These are phenomena that can be observed and measured behaviorally, and also can be conveniently investigated by neurophysiological, genetic, and biological methods.
The book begins with a review of ""basic approaches"" to the problems of psychobiological interaction in cognitive processes. It then presents major theoretical contributions of prominent authors to this subject, namely, Werner's sensoritonic theory, Rothschild's model of the biosemiotic structure of the nervous system, and Piaget's psychobiological interpretations of intellectual growth. This is followed by a general discussion of psychobiological aspects of cognitive development in infancy, and a report on physical correlates of school readiness, including some investigations on relations between static balance ability and reading skill. After a presentation of findings and theoretical considerations related to effects of birth season on physical and mental growth, the final chapter summarizes three studies on the impact of physiological pubertal maturation on mental achievements at adolescence.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Basic Approaches
Psychophysical Analogy
The Genetic Approach
The Theory of Early Response Repertoires
The Information Theory Model
The Ethological Approach
The Biochemical Approach
Electrophysiological Measurement
2 Psychobiological Aspects of Piaget's Theory
3 Sensoritonic Theory
4 Biosemiotic Interpretations of Perceptual-Motor Processes and Their Involvement in Higher Cognitive Functions
5 Psychobiological Aspects of Cognitive Development in Infancy
Critical Phases in the Development of Sensorimotor Intelligence
EEC Studies in Infancy
Tonicity and Metabolism
Distinguishing Organic and Cultural Retardation
6 Psychobiological Aspects of School Readiness
7 Psychobiological Effects of Birth Season
8 Physiological Maturation and Mental Growth during Preadolescence and Puberty
Samples
Method
Results
Discussion
9 Concluding Remarks
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 140
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483270128