Psychobiological Aspects of Cognitive Growth - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124180505, 9781483270128

Psychobiological Aspects of Cognitive Growth

1st Edition

Authors: Reuven Kohen-Raz
eBook ISBN: 9781483270128
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 140
Description

Psychobiological Aspects of Cognitive Growth elucidates the psychobiological aspects of cognitive development. The goals of this book are limited to a description of what may be defined as ""borderline"" phenomena of cognitive development. These are phenomena that can be observed and measured behaviorally, and also can be conveniently investigated by neurophysiological, genetic, and biological methods.
The book begins with a review of ""basic approaches"" to the problems of psychobiological interaction in cognitive processes. It then presents major theoretical contributions of prominent authors to this subject, namely, Werner's sensoritonic theory, Rothschild's model of the biosemiotic structure of the nervous system, and Piaget's psychobiological interpretations of intellectual growth. This is followed by a general discussion of psychobiological aspects of cognitive development in infancy, and a report on physical correlates of school readiness, including some investigations on relations between static balance ability and reading skill. After a presentation of findings and theoretical considerations related to effects of birth season on physical and mental growth, the final chapter summarizes three studies on the impact of physiological pubertal maturation on mental achievements at adolescence.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Basic Approaches

Psychophysical Analogy

The Genetic Approach

The Theory of Early Response Repertoires

The Information Theory Model

The Ethological Approach

The Biochemical Approach

Electrophysiological Measurement

2 Psychobiological Aspects of Piaget's Theory

3 Sensoritonic Theory

4 Biosemiotic Interpretations of Perceptual-Motor Processes and Their Involvement in Higher Cognitive Functions

5 Psychobiological Aspects of Cognitive Development in Infancy

Critical Phases in the Development of Sensorimotor Intelligence

EEC Studies in Infancy

Tonicity and Metabolism

Distinguishing Organic and Cultural Retardation

6 Psychobiological Aspects of School Readiness

7 Psychobiological Effects of Birth Season

8 Physiological Maturation and Mental Growth during Preadolescence and Puberty

Samples

Method

Results

Discussion

9 Concluding Remarks

References

Author Index

Subject Index

No. of pages:
140
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483270128

