Psychiatry Morning Report: Beyond the Pearls - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323672962

Psychiatry Morning Report: Beyond the Pearls

1st Edition

Authors: Tammy Duong Rebecca Tamas Peter Ureste
Series Editors: Rajkumar Dasgupta R. Michelle Koolaee
Paperback ISBN: 9780323672962
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th March 2020
Page Count: 512
Tammy Duong Author

Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry, UCSF School of Medicine, San Francisco, California

Rebecca Tamas Author

Regional Medical Director, PsychBC, Louisville KY, USA

Peter Ureste Author

Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California, USA

Rajkumar Dasgupta Series Editor

Raj Dasgupta is Raj Dasgupta is assistant professor of clinical medicine, division of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine and is the associate program director of the Sleep Medicine Fellowship and the assistant program director of Internal Medicine residency program. He actively teaches USMLE Step 1, 2, 3, and Internal Medicine Board Review around the world for the past 15 years through Kaplan and other organizations and institutions. He has appeared on various media outlets and television shows such as The Doctors, KTLA and Larry King Now.

Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine, Keck School of Medicine of USC, University of Southern California, Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Los Angeles, California

R. Michelle Koolaee Series Editor

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of Rheumatology, University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine, Los Angeles, California

