Psychiatry for the Neurologist, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704705

Psychiatry for the Neurologist, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 29-1

1st Edition

Authors: Silvana Riggio
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704705
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th January 2011
Page Count: 224
Description

Neurology and Psychiatry, though closely related within neuroscience, nonetheless remain distinct in terms of clinical practice. This issue of Neurologic Clinics presents articles meant to bridge the clinical divide between these two disciplines.

About the Authors

Silvana Riggio Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY

