Psychiatry for the Neurologist, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 29-1
1st Edition
Authors: Silvana Riggio
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704705
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th January 2011
Page Count: 224
Description
Neurology and Psychiatry, though closely related within neuroscience, nonetheless remain distinct in terms of clinical practice. This issue of Neurologic Clinics presents articles meant to bridge the clinical divide between these two disciplines.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 24th January 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455704705
About the Authors
Silvana Riggio Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.